PARIS — Two Greenville Lions and a Lady Lion won events at the recent Deon Minor Relays.
Kamron Neal won the boys 200-meter dash in the season-best time of 22.04 seconds. Neal was a region qualifier in that event last season
Michael Givens led a one-two finish for the Lions in the long jump, leaping 21 feet, 1/2 inch. Teammate Dadrian Payton was second at 20-11.
Janiya Gardner of Greenville won the girls high jump, clearing 5-2.
The Lions also picked up seconds from Daniel Rener in the 100-meter dash (11.44), Aden Lewis in the 800 (2:09.12) and Xak Wylie in the high jump (5-2) to finish fourth in the varsity boys team standings with 76 points.
The Lady Lions were seventh in the girls team standings with 24 points.
The relays are named for former standout Paris quartermiler Deon Minor, who also ran for Baylor. He won two NCAA national indoor titles in the 400 and two with the Bears' 4x400-meter relay.
Deon Minor Relays
Wednesday, Paris
VARSITY BOYS
Greenville's results
Team standings — 1. Gilmer 160, 2. Texas High 2129, 3. Denison 79, 4. Greenville 76, 5. Paris 73, 6. North Lamar 48. 7. Pittsburg 47.
100-meter dash — 2. Daniel Rener, 11.44.
200-meter dash — 1. Kamron Neal, 22.04; 5. David Waller, 23.33.
800-meter run — 2. Aden Lewis, 2:09.12.
110-meter hurdles — 5. Michael Givens, 21.03.
300-meter hurdles — 5. Michael Givens, 46.27.
4x400-meter relay — 4. (Aden Lewis, David Waller, Dadrian Payton, Kamron Neal), 3:38.93.
Shot put — 4. Khaleel Parker, 38-9 1/2.
High jump — 2. Xak Wylie, 6-2; 4. Kayden Edwards, 6-0.
Long jump — 1. Michael Givens, 21-1/2; 2. Dadrian Payton, 20-11.
Triple jump — 5. David Waller, 41-5.
VARSITY GIRLS
Greenville's results
Team standings — 1. Gilmer 152, 2. Paris 133, 3. Denison 113, 4. North Lamar 105 1/2, 5. Texas High 58, 6. Mount Pleasant 29 1/2, 7. Greenville 24.
100-meter dash — 6. Asia Green, 13.73.
200-meter dash — 6. Janiya Gardner, 28.01.
4x200-meter relay — 4. (Myriah Barrett, Se'Niya Reed, Jayci Dawson, Janiya Gardner), 1:50.45.
4x400-meter relay — 6. (Audrey Yates, Asia Green, Janiya Gardner, Myriah Barrett), 5:02.19.
High jump — 1. Janiya Gardner, 5-2.
Triple jump — 5. Se'Niya Reed, 33-8.
