The Greenville Lions and Lady Lions will be facing a different lineup of teams from last year when they compete in the District 13-5A track and field meet on Wednesday and Thursday at Lucas Lovejoy.
The 3200-meter run is to kick off the meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, starting at 10 a.m. with the first of all of the field events, followed by the running preliminaries at 4 p.m.
The running finals are set to begin at 6:05 p.m. on Thursday, also at Lucas Lovejoy's Leopard Stadium.
Last year the Lions finished sixth of eight teams and the Lady Lions were eighth against a lineup that included Highland Park, Crandall, Mesquite Poteet, Royse City, North Forney, Forney and West Mesquite. Highland Park, Royse City and North Forney moved up to Class 6A and the other teams moved into different 5A districts.
Both Greenville teams will compete against District 13-5A opponents from Lovejoy, McKinney North, Melissa, Sherman, Denison and Princeton.
The top four finishers in each meet will advance to the area meet in Princeton.
Last year the Lions advanced their 4x100 and 4x200-meter relay teams to area, plus Kamron Neal in the 200-meter dash and David Waller in the triple jump. Neal has won the 200 at a couple of meets this season and has run on the Lions' 4x100 relay team.
District 13-5A Track and Field Meet
Lucas Lovejoy
Leopard Stadium
Wednesday's events
9 a.m. — 3200-meter run
10 a.m. — JV-G shot put, JV-G triple jump, V-B high jump, V-G long jump, V-G pole vault, V-B discus.
11:30 a.m. — VG shot put, JV-B triple jump, JV-G high jump, V-B long jump, JV-G pole vault, JV-B discus.
1 p.m. — JV-B shot put, V-G triple jump, JV-B high jump, JV-G long jump, V-B pole vault, JV-G discus.
2:30 p.m. — V-B shot put, V-B triple jump, V-G high jump, JV-B long jump, JV-B pole vault, V-G discus.
4 p.m. — Running preliminaries
100-meter hurdles
110-meter hurdles
100-meter dash
400-meter run
300-meter hurdles
200-meter dash
Thursday's events
JV-G, JV-B, V-G, V-B
6:05 p.m. — 4x100-meter relay
6:25 p.m. — 800-meter run
6:45 p.m. — Girls 100-meter hurdles
6:55 p.m. — Boys 110-meter hurdles
7:10 p.m. — 100-meter dash
7:25 p.m. — 4x200-meter relay
7:45 p.m. — 400-meter run
8 p.m. — 300-meter hurdles
8:25 p.m. — 200-meter dash
8:40 p.m. — 1600-meter run
9:10 p.m. — 4x400-meter relay
