Six members of the Greenville Lions’ bi-district championship soccer team received top team honors at the Lions’ athletic banquet put on by the Greenville High School Athletic Booster Club.
Carlos Sanchez was named the team’s most valuable player while Caleb Salazar was selected as the offensive player of the year. Raul De La Cruz earned the midfielder of the year award. Archer Odeneal and Joel Vargaz shared the defensive player of the year award. Josh Rojas was selected as the newcomer of the year.
The Lions’ trip to the boys soccer playoffs was their first in that sport since 2007.
“Proud is an understatement,” said Lions coach Chris James. “This group was something special. When you only brought back six varsity players from the previous season, you know there are going to be challenges along the way. This group stepped right over them and didn’t miss a beat.”
Four players on the Lady Lions’ 21-18-2 volleyball team that made the playoffs were recognized. Sydney Walker was selected as the team’s most valuable player. Caroline Bowers earned the defensive player of the year award. Allie Johnson and Jaxey Walker shared the offensive player of the year honor.
“I would like to thank each and every one of the Lady Lions who were part of our 2022 volleyball season,” said Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels. “We start early and play a lot of games. Every one of you contribute to the success of the program daily with your hard work and dedication. We had a lot of success on and off the court. All 12 members of our varsity team were named to the academic all-district team, which is a huge accomplishment.”
Micah Simpson, who set a new single-game rushing record with 444 yards and six touchdown in a 42-31 win over Frisco Liberty, was named the MVP of the football team.
Harper Waddle, who became the first Greenville Lion to win a district medalist title since 1981, earned the boys golf MVP award.
Kamron Neal, a district champion in the 200-meter dash, captured the boys running MVP award for track.
Simpson and Kayden Edwards shared the MVP honor for boys basketball after leading the Lions to a tie for third place in the District 13-5A standings.
Greenville High School Athletic Booster Club
Lions Athletic Banquet
Top Awards
Trainers — Jose Angeles, newcomer of the year; Tiffany Hernandez, most improved; Sage Wiggins, Lion Heart Award; Andrea Dominguez, athletic trainer of the year.
Tennis — Joseph Fry, boys newcomer of the year; Katelynn Rogerson, girls newcomer of the year; Trevor Yosten, Thomas Sweet, fall boys MVPs; Avery Wilkinson, fall girls MVP; Christian Coats and Isaac Moncibaiz, spring boys MVPs; Kimber Coats, spring girls MVP.
Golf — Harper Waddle, boys MVP; Marley Knight, girls MVP.
Cross country — Thomas Flater, boys MVP; Audrey Yates, girls MVP.
Boys track and field — David Waller, field event MVP; Kamron Neal, running MVP.
Girls track and field — Janiya Gardner, field event MVP; Seniya Reed, running MVP.
Powerlifting — Madi Coyle, girls MVP; Dillon Bobbitt and Khaleel Parker, boys MVP.
Softball — Sydney Walker, defensive player of the year; Avery Wilkinson, offensive player of the year; Jaxey Walker, rookie of the year; Merci Tippit and Kynna Rhoden, Catherine Hobbs Award; Brookelyn Waldrop, MVP.
Baseball — Jett Fifield, Silver Slugger Award; Easton Slagle, rookie of the year; Stone Galay, fighting Lion award; Most improved — Gage Blue and Bryce Samples; Monty Stratton Award, Brandt Downing.
Girls soccer — Ava Thomas, newcomer of the year; Jetzel Leija, midfielder of the year; Galilea Salinas, offensive player of the year; Alyssa Cortez, defensive player of the year; Jazmin Paulin Rios, MVP.
Boys soccer — Caleb Salazar, offensive player of the year; Raul De La Cruz, midfielder of the year; Archer Odeneal and Joel Vargas, defensive players of the year; Josh Rojas, newcomer of the year; Carlos Sanchez, MVP.
Girls basketball — Gabby Hale, Lion Heart Award; Kierra Baysinger, defensive player of the year; Kynna Rhoden, offensive player of the year; Cierra Baysinger, outstanding rebounder; Chennia Sanders, MVP.
Boys basketball — Micah Simpson and Kayden Edwards, Ken Gibson MVP; Scott Brock and Xak Wylie, scholastic award; Jaqualyn Davis and David Waller, assist award; Xak Wylie and Amarion Knight, Mr. Hustle; Kayden Edwards, defensive player of the year; Hezakiah Anderson and Anthony Johnson, offensive players of the year.
Volleyball — Caroline Bowers, defensive player of the year; Allie Johnson and Jaxey Walker, offensive players of the year; Sydney Walker, MVP.
Football — Kamron Neal, offensive player of the year; Khaleel Parker, defensive player of the year; Juan Tapia and Kevin Tran, Lion Heart Award; Micah Simpson, MVP.
