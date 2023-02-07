Greenville’s Lions and Lady Lions went 2-2 in Saturday games that were makeup dates for basketball and soccer due to inclement weather.
The Lions’ basketball team won 51-43 at Sherman. The Lady Lions’ basketball team lost 59-40 at Sherman.
The Lions’ soccer team won 5-0 at home on Saturday over Melissa. The Lady Lions’ soccer team lost 2-0 at Melissa.
The Lions’ basketball team upped its District 13-5A record to 4-5, moving in a tie for fourth place with McKinney North.
Anthony Johnson led the Lions against Sherman with 14 points. Xak Wylie was next with 9, followed by Kayden Edwards (8), Micah Simpson (6) and Hezakiah Anderson (6).
The Lions also won on Friday over Denison, 69-60. Wylie led with 21 points, followed by Anderson (12), Johnson (11), Simpson (10) and JaQuaylyn Davis (6).
The Lions are to play next on Tuesday at Princeton.
The Lady Lions, who also lost 53-49 to Denison on Friday, are to close out their 2022-23 basketball season at Princeton on Tuesday. They are 1-10 in district play.
The Lions’ soccer team, which is 2-1 in district play, is to play on Tuesday at Sherman, while the Lady Lions, who are 0-3 in district play, are to play host to Sherman on Tuesday.
