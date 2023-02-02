Due to snowy and icy conditions, the athletic schedules keep changing for the Greenville Lions and Lady Lions.
Their scheduled District 13-5A soccer and basketball matches that were originally scheduled for Tuesday were postponed first until Thursday and then to Saturday.
But first, the Lions' and Lady Lions' basketball teams are to play previously scheduled 13-5A games on Friday at home against Denison.
The Lions’ soccer team was to play at home on Tuesday against Melissa. There had been a plan in place to play only a varsity game on Monday but those plans changed several times. Now the Lions are playing Melissa at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at T.A. "Cotton" Ford Stadium.
The Lions’ soccer team is 3-2 for the season and 1-1 in 13-5A play after falling 3-1 at Lucas Lovejoy on Friday night. The Lions opened district play by beating McKinney North in a penalty-kick shootout.
Melissa is 4-4-1 for the season and 0-1 in district play after dropping its 13-5A opener, 4-0 to Lucas Lovejoy.
The Lady Lions’ soccer team was to play at Melissa on Tuesday. That game has been moved to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, still at Melissa.
The Lady Lions are 6-9-1 for the season and 0-2 in district play following a 6-0 loss to Lucas Lovejoy at home on Friday. Lovejoy is now 6-1-1 for the season and is tied with McKinney North for first place in the district at 2-0.
Melissa's Lady Cardinals are 0-5-3 for the season and 0-1 in district play following a 3-0 loss to Lucas Lovejoy.
The Lions and Lady Lions’ basketball teams had their games scheduled for Tuesday at Sherman moved to Saturday, with the girls tipping off first at noon followed by the boys game at 1:30 p.m.
They're to play Denison at home in a back-to-back varsity doubleheader starting at about 6 p.m. for the girls varsity with the boys varsity to follow at around 7 p.m.
The Lions are 11-15 for the basketball season and 2-5 in District 13-5A after dropping their last district game 67-39 to Melissa. They are tied with Princeton for fifth place in the district standings. Lucas Lovejoy leads at 8-0, followed by 5-3 Sherman, 5-3 Melissa and 4-4 McKinney North. Denison ranks seventh at 1-7, including a 59-54 win over Greenville on Jan. 10.
The Greenville Lady Lions are 3-23 overall and 1-8 in district play after winning their last district game 45-39 over Melissa.
McKinney North leads the 13-5A girls standings at 10-0, followed by 7-2 Princeton, 6-4 Lovejoy and 4-6 Sherman.
Denison is 3-6 in district play including a 73-38 win over Greenville on Jan. 10.
The Lady Lions' had their softball preseason scrimmage moved to Sunnyvale, with the scheduled starting time at 6 p.m. on Friday.
The Lions have a preseason baseball scrimmage planned for 1 p.m. Saturday at Community in nearby Nevada.
Greenville ISD Schedule
Friday
Basketball
Denison at Greenville, V-G, V-B, 6 p.m., 7 p.m.
Softball
Greenville at Sunnyvale, V-G 6 p.m.
Saturday
Soccer
Melissa at Greenville, V-B, 2:30 p.m.
Greenville at Melissa, V-G, 2:30 p.m.
Basketball
Greenville at Sherman, V-G, V-B, Noon, 1:30 p.m.
Baseball
Greenville at Community, V-B, 1 p.m.
