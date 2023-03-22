Greenville’s Lions and Lady Lions hung tough early with favored Lucas Lovejoy and Sherman before giving way in a pair of District 13-5A home games on Tuesday.
The Lions led Lovejoy 1-0 after three innings but ran into some control problems and gave up eight runs in the fifth inning to fall 11-1 in baseball.
The Lady Lions trailed Sherman only 1-0 after two innings but gave up seven runs in the third inning and eight in the sixth to fall 16-5 in softball.
Both Greenville teams are looking for their first district wins. The Lions are 0-3 and the Lady Lions are 0-4.
“It’s 3-1 going into that last inning,” said Lions coach Jeromy Slagle. “We couldn’t throw strikes.”
The Lions allowed 11 walks in five innings.
Brandt Downing, the Lions’ starting pitcher, allowed seven hits, five earned runs and three walks in 4 1/3 innings. The Lions’ other four pitchers combined to walk eight.
“I thought it was another good outing out of Downing,” said Slagle. “He competed on the mound like I expect. I think we played defense pretty well.”
The Lions didn’t commit an error.
Lovejoy pitchers Parker Livingstone and Logan Corley limited the Lions to only three hits while striking out seven.
Jett Fifield went 2-for-3 at the plate for the Lions and drove in Easton Slagle for the only Greenville run. Slagle also had a hit.
Garrett Hutchins was 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the visiting Leopards while Aidan Smith was 2-for-3 with a double.
Lovejoy remained unbeaten in district play at 3-0 and is now 12-4-1 for the season.
The two teams are to meet again on Friday at Lovejoy.
The varsity game was moved up to 4:30 p.m. because of the threat of inclement weather. The teams played in a steady drizzle.
The Lady Lions, who also played in a light rain, broke through against Sherman with five runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Avery Wikinson led the Lady Lions with two hits. Kynna Rhoden, Brookelyn Waldrop and Wren Davenport also had hits for Greenville.
Sherman improved to 3-2 in district play.
The Lady Lions are to play next on Friday at Denison.
District 13-5A baseball
Lucas Lovejoy 000 38 — 11 8 0
Greenville 001 00 — 1 3 0
WP: Parker Livingstone, 2 hits, 1 run, 1 ER, 4 BBs, 4 Ks in 3 IP; relieved by Logan Corley 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 BB, 3 Ks in 1 IP.
LP: Brandt Downing, 7 hits, 5 runs, 5 ERs, 3 BBs, 2 Ks in 4 1/3 IP; other pitchers: Diego Martinez, 0 hits, 0 runs, 2 BBs, 0 Ks in 0 IP; Daymien Bankston, 0 hits, 2 runs, 2 ERs, 3 BBs, 0Ks in 0 IP; Stoney Galay, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 BBs, 1 K in 1/3; Easton Slagle, 1 hit, 4 runs, 4 ERs, 3 BBs, 0 Ks in 1/3.
Leading hitters
LL: Aidan Smith 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI; Owen Stephenson 1-3, Garrett Hutchins 3-3, 2B, Parker Livingstone 1-1, Cole Sears 1-1, 1 RBI.
G: Jett Fifield, 2-3, 1 RBI; Easton Slagle 1-1, 1 run.
Records: LL 12-4-1, 3-0; G 9-10, 0-3.
Next game: Greenville at Lucas Lovejoy, Friday.
District 13-5A softball
Sherman 017 008 —16 13 5
Greenville 000 005 —5 5 7
LP: Brookelyn Waldrop 13 hits, 16 runs, 4 ERs, 3 BBs, 1 K.
Leading hitters
G: Avery Wikinson 2-4, Kynna Rhoden 1-3, Brookelyn Waldrop 1-3, Wren Davenport 1-2, 1 RBI.
Records: S 14-11-1, 3-2; G 0-10, 0-4.
Next game: Greenville at Denison, Friday.
