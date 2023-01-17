The Greenville Lions celebrated Jam the Gym night with a 70-60 basketball win over Princeton on Friday night.
The Lions claimed their first District 13-5A victory in four tries as a big home crowd cheered them on. The Jam the Gym campaign was started back in the 1980s by the late Charles Hunnicutt.
“A big shout out to the student section,” said Lions coach Chris Williams. “It needs to be like that every night.”
The Greenville Lady Lions are still looking for their first district win after falling 73-33 to Princeton.
The Lions spread the scoring around as JaQualyn “Toodie” Davis led with 17 points, Anthony Johnson pumped in 16, Micah Simpson tossed in 12, followed by Hezakiah Anderson with 9, Xak Wylie with 8 and Kayden Edwards with 8.
“We played a good defensive game tonight,” said Williams. “We rebounded well. Most of all we played together. Our guards were dishing the rock to our forwards for easy layups.”
Williams singled out the play of Edwards and Johnson.
“Xak’s dunks gave us some momentum,” he said.
Wylie put down two dunks that not only fired up the Lions but also their crowd.
“Toodie Davis was big-time for the three,” said Williams.
Davis hit four 3-pointers.
Devin Brumfield of Princeton knocked down eight 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 28 points for the Panthers, who are now 1-3 in district play. Luke Walker also added 14 points.
“I knew we were going to come out with some fire because of the two practices we had,” said Williams.
The Lions will be back at home on Tuesday for their next district game against McKinney North, which is 2-2 in district play after beating Melissa 46-36 on Friday night.
Terrayah McCoy pumped in 27 points to lead the Princeton Lady Panthers to their convincing win over the Lady Lions. McCoy scored 18 points in the second half as Princeton outscored the Lady Lions 44-19 during the final two quarters.
Chandler Evans fired in 18 for Princeton.
Kacie Venters led the Lady Lions with 9 points, Kynna Rhoden tossed in 8 and Chennia Sanders added 6.
“I thought we played with great effort in the first half,” said Lady Lions coach Shannon Howard. “The third quarter there was kind of that lull. Unforced turnovers kind of hurt us. I feel like we’ve gotten better on communication on on the offensive side. Chennia Sanders and Kynna Rhoden are trying to be leaders on the court.”
Princeton’s Lady Panthers are now 5-1 in district play. The Lady Lions are 0-6.
The Lady Lions will face district-leading McKinney North at home on Tuesday. McKinney North is 20-6 for the season and 6-0 in district play including a 57-35 win over Melissa on Friday.
District 13-5A girls basketball
Princeton 15 14 32 12 —73
Greenville 5 9 11 8 —33
P: Chandler Evans 18, Ashley Hart 6, Eris Tolbert 3, Mariah Hart 8, Kadence Weilbrenner 3, Mazira Palmer 4, Paula De la Torre 4, Terrayah McCoy 27.
G: Caroline Bowers 2, Aaniyah Venters 2, Cierra Baysinger 4, Jillian Dracos 2, Chennia Sanders 6, Kynna Rhoden 8, Kacie Venters 9.
Records: P 17-9, 5-1; G 2-21, 0-6.
Next game: McKinney North at Greenville, Tuesday.
District 13-5A boys basketball
Princeton 17 11 14 18 —60
Greenville 12 19 14 25 —70
P: Devin Brumfield 28, Kisaka Mukweyi 7, Liam Pagano 4, Luke Walker 14, Jevaughn Martin 3, Breckin Rampy 4.
G: Xak Wylie 8, Micah Simpson 12, Hezakiah Anderson 9, JaQualyn Davis 17, Kayden Edwards 8, Anthony Johnson 16.
Records: P 9-13, 1-3; G 10-13, 1-3.
Next game: McKinney North at Greenville, Tuesday.
