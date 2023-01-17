Weather Alert

The following message is transmitted at the request of the Texas Department of Public Safety. THE MIDLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR DARLA STEVE, WHITE, FEMALE, 11 MONTHS OLD, UNKNOWN HEIGHT AND WEIGHT, BLACK HAIR, BROWN EYES, LAST SEEN WEARING UNKNOWN CLOTHING. POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR ZACH JACK SMITH, 29 YEARS OLD, WHITE, MALE, 5 FOOT 6 INCHES, 167 POUNDS, BROWN HAIR, BROWN EYES AND WEARING UNKNOWN CLOTHING, IN CONNECTION WITH THEIR ABDUCTION. THE SUSPECT IS DRIVING A GRAY, 2022, DODGE, RAM 3500 BEARING TEXAS LICENSE PLATE NUMBER S D D 9 4 3 5. THE SUSPECT WAS LAST SEEN IN MIDLAND, TX. LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THIS CHILD TO BE IN GRAVE OR IMMEDIATE DANGER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE MIDLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 4 3 2 6 8 5 7 1 1 0. NEWS MEDIA POINT OF CONTACT IS THE MIDLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 4 3 2 6 8 5 7 1 1 0.