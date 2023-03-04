The Greenville Lions honored 20 seniors and then beat Sherman 2-1 in a key District 13-5A soccer match on Friday night at T.A. "Cotton" Ford Stadium.
The Lions recognized 17 senior players, a manager and a couple of student trainers before the game.
The inspired Lions got a goal from Brayan Robles in the first half off an assist by Caleb Salazar and then Carlos Sanchez Morales scored on a penalty kick with 9:14 remaining.
Sherman scored several minutes earlier on a penalty kick by Victor Escobedo.
That win lifted the Lions' season record to 7-6 and evened their district record at 5-5. Sherman dropped to 7-14 and 5-6.
"That was huge," said Lions coach Christopher James. "It was good to get a win at home. A win on senior night. That (Sherman) was a good team."
Sherman had beaten the Lions 1-0 on Feb. 7 in a game that was shortened to about a half due to lightning.
The rematch was very physical.
"That was an 80-minute battle for sure," said James.
The Lions, who remain in playoff contention, have two district games left, at Denison on Friday and then at home against Princeton on March 17.
"Every game matters," said James. "Every goal matters."
Greenville tied Sherman 1-1 in the junior varsity match on a goal by Kevin Hernandez.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.