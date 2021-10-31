The Greenville Lions recognized their 19 seniors and then beat North Forney 24-14 in District 8-5A-II football on Friday night at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium to keep their playoff hopes alive.
The Lions, who are now 3-6 for the season and 2-4 in district play, can make it into the playoffs if they win at Crandall on Friday and if Corsicana loses to Ennis on Friday. That’s the word from Lions coach Darren Duke.
“For those seniors to walk off that field a winner for the last time, they earned it and now have a chance to win to get in the playoffs, that’s pretty special,” said Duke.
Duke and his wife Emily were among the parents walking with their senior students onto the field before the game. They accompanied their daughter Stella, who is a colonel with the Flaming Flashes drill team.
“It’s just been fun,” said Duke. “To be up there with her and Sawyer’s playing (with the football team) and Scarlett’s in the band,” he said of his son and other daughter.
“It was fun the way the game turned out the way it did, couldn’t ask for anything better.”
The Lions battled North Forney to a 14-14 standoff in the first half after senior quarterback Joe Galay ran for a 2-yard touchdown and threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Amauryen Nelson after Galay dropped the snap from center, picked up the football and found a wide-open Nelson.
North Forney outgained the Lions 255-161 in the first half, scoring on a 24-yard pass from Michael Phillips to Tylan Crochett and than a 4-yard run by DeMarques Taylor to cap a fourth-play, 46-yard drive. Ryan Sanders set up the touchdown drive with an interception.
Micah Simpson spelled Galay at quarterback in the second half and scored on a 63-yard run the first time he touched the ball.
Archer Odeneal, who was 3-of-3 on conversion kicks, also booted a 24-yard field goal with 7:45 remaining after a 12-yard Falcon punt.
The Lion defense, which collected interceptions from Joel Luna and Isaiah Lowe, limited the Falcons to only three first downs and 68 total yards in the second half.
North Forney also lost Phillips, their starting quarterback, with an injury with 11:50 remaining. Phillips led all rushers with 140 yards on 16 carries and was 6-of-13 passing for 70 yards.
Simpson led the Lions with 83 yards on 12 carries. Kamron Neal rushed for 65 yards on 12 carries, O.J. Johnson ran for 54 yards on 12 carries and Galay finished with 36 yards on six carries as the Lions rushed for 230 yards.
Nelson led the Lion receivers with two catches for 57 yards and Crochett caught four for 59 yards for the Falcons, who dropped to 1-8 for the season and 0-6 in district play.
The Lions, who were penalized 15 times for 170 yards in last week’s 25-21 win at Sulphur Springs, were penalized just three times for 26 yards on Friday night.
Ennis, which beat Royse City 48-20 on Friday night, is alone in first place in 8-5A-II at 6-0. Royse City is tied for second place with Forney at 5-1. Ennis, Crandall and Corsicana are tied for fourth place at 3-3. Greenville is alone in sixth place. Ennis, Royse City and Forney have locked up the top three playoff berths. There’s only one spot left unclaimed.
Crandall and Greenville did not play last year after the district went to zone play because of complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
