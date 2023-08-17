It was warm and sunny for Meet the Lions Night at T.A. “Cotton’ Ford Stadium in Greenville on Monday.
Players from each of the sports were recognized including tennis, golf, cross country, track and field, powerlifting, softball, baseball, girls soccer, boys soccer, girls basketball, boys basketball, volleyball and football.
The Greenville Lions Athletic Booster club provided hot dogs and sold memberships to the booster club and merchandise.
