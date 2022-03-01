The Greenville Lions have won three of their last four District 13-5A soccer matches, all by the identical scores of 2-0.
Greenville’s beaten North Forney, Crandall and Mesquite Poteet all by the scores of 2-0 to go 5-5 in district play and 8-7 for the season. Sandwiched around those 2-0 victories was a 4-0 loss last week at Highland Park, the district leader.
The win over Poteet was on Friday at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium. The Lions scored both of their goals in the first half. Lions goalkeeper Greg Just registered the shutout with strong support from the defense.
Caleb Salazar took a pass from Carlos Morales-Sanchez, dribbled the ball a couple times as he closed in on the Poteet goal and then deftly booted the ball into the left upper corner of the net with his left foot. The Pirates’ goalkeeper had no chance of reaching that shot taken with 13:47 left in the first half.
Raul De la Cruz made it 2-0 with a goal that was set up by Trenton Hale.
The Lions put a lot of pressure on the Poteet defense in the first half.
“We definitely jumped out early with a lot of possessions that helped us get those two goals,” said Lions coach Chris James. “We put those free kicks on frame. It was good that we had those two shots on frame.”
The Lions currently rank fourth in the district standings, which is important because the top four teams will earn a berth in the state playoffs. Highland Park leads at 8-0-2, Forney is 7-2-1 and North Forney is 6-4.
The Greenville and Poteet junior varsities tied 2-2 in their match.
The Lions are scheduled to play again on Tuesday at West Mesquite. Greenville slipped past West Mesquite 1-0 on Feb. 7 in Greenvlle. West Mesquite is tied with Royse City for fifth place in 13-5A at 4-5-1.
The Greenville Lady Lions dropped their last two district matches by scores of 7-0 to Highland Park and 7-0 to Mesquite Poteet. They are still looking for their first district win. The Lady Lions are to play West Mesquite at home on Tuesday. West Mesquite won the first matchup, 6-1 at West Mesquite on Feb. 7.
