They’ve faced three football players who went on to win the Heisman Trophy in college and five eventual members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
They’ve also battled against many other players who later moved up to the NFL and some who’ve appeared in the Super Bowl as players and coaches.
The Greenville Lions have gone toe to toe with some really good high school football players through the years. Enough for the Herald-Banner to select an All-Opponent Football Team Versus the Greenville Lions.
This all-star team first appeared in the Herald-Banner on Jan. 23, 2005 but is now being updated.
The impressive list includes Heisman Trophy winners Davey O’Brien, Doak Walker and Earl Campbell, plus NFL Hall of Famers Bobby Layne, Forrest Gregg, Raymond Berry, Campbell and Walker.
O’Brien, who won the Heisman in 1938 at TCU, helped Dallas Woodrow Wilson beat the Lions in 1932 and tie them in 1933. That tie was the only blemish on the 12-0-1 record for the 1933 Lions, who were state champions that season. The Davey O’Brien Award is now presented to the top college quarterback.
Walker, who won the Heisman in 1948 with SMU, teamed up with Layne for Highland Park in a 47-6 victory over the Lions in a battle for the District 6-2A championship in 1943. The next year Walker caught a 40-yard screen pass for the only penetration in a 0-0 bi-district tie with the Lions that allowed the Scots to advance in the playoffs. The University Interscholastic League has since used an overtime tiebreaker system starting with the ball at the 25-yard line. The Doak Walker Award is now presented to the top running back in college.
Campbell, the Heisman winner in 1977 with the Texas Longhorns, faced the Lions three times from 1971-73 as a player at John Tyler. Greenville beat John Tyler twice with Campbell at linebacker. After Campbell moved to running back, John Tyler won 21-0 over the Lions as Campbell bulled his way for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries and kicked all three extra points. Campbell made the NFL Hall of Fame after rushing for 9,407 yards and 74 touchdowns with the Houston Oilers and New Orleans Saints.
Gregg, who made the NFL Hall of Fame as a stellar lineman with the Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys, faced the Lions as a player from nearby Sulphur Springs from 1949-51. He coached the Bengals to the Super Bowl in 1981.
Berry, an NFL Hall of Famer who played with the Baltimore Colts, faced the Lions as a Paris Wildcat in 1950-51. He later became the head coach of the New England Patriots.
Berry’s teammate at Paris, Gene Stallings, became a head coach at Alabama and Texas A&M in college and in the NFL with the Cardinals.
Recent additions to the team include Corsicana offensive lineman Louis Vasquez, Texas High quarterback Ryan Mallett, Liberty-Eylau quarterback-punter Will Middlebrooks, Liberty-Eylau running back LaMichael James, Frisco Liberty running back Jay Ajayi and McKinney North running back Ronald Jones II.
Vasquez was a starting offensive lineman for the Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos in 2016.
Mallett quarterbacked for the Patriots, Ravens and Texans in the NFL.
Middlebrooks played in a World Series as a third baseman for the Boston Red Sox.
James appeared in a Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers.
Ajayi played on a Super Bowl championship team at Philadelphia, after earning Pro Bowl honors as a Miami Dolphin.
Jones now plays for Tampa Bay following a stellar college career at Southern Cal.
Herald-Banner All-Opponent Football Team
Versus The Greenville Lions
OFFENSE
QB — Davey O’Brien, Dallas Woodrow Wilson 1932-33
QB — Bobby Layne, Highland Park 1942-43
QB — Lance McIlhenny, Highland Park 1978-79
QB — Matt Flynn, Tyler Lee 2000-01
QB — Ryan Mallett, Texas High 2006
RB — Earl Campbell, John Tyler 1971-73
RB — Doak Walker, Highland Park 1943-44
RB — Jay Ajayi, Frisco Liberty 2010
RB — Ronald Jones II, McKinney North 2012-13
RB — LaMichael James, Liberty-Eylau 2006-07
WR — Nathan Vasher, Texas High 1999
WR — Kenoy Kennedy, Terrell 1994-95
E — Gene Stallings, Paris 1950-51
E — Raymond Berry, Paris 1950-51
TE — Ronnie Lee, John Tyler 1973
OL — Forrest Gregg, Sulphur Springs 1949-51
OL — Sterling Harris, Terrell 1998
OL — Louis Vasquez, Corsicana 2005
PK — Matt Stover, Lake Highlands 1985
PK — Chris Jacke, Richardson Pearce 1985
PK — Todd Tschantz, Lake Highlands 1981
DEFENSE
DE — Ray Childress, Richardson Pearce 1980
DE — Steve Campbell, John Tyler 1973
DT — Damione Lewis, Sulphur Springs 1994-95
DT — Billy Don Jackson, Sherman 1974-75
DT — Billy Ray Smith, Jr. Plano 1977-78
DT — Brandon Kennedy, Terrell 1998-99
LB — Earl Campbell, John Tyler 1971-73
LB — Joe Bowden, North Mesquite 1986-87
LB — Caleb Miller, Sulphur Springs 1998
LB — Chaun Thompson, Mount Pleasant 1998
DB — Kenoy Kennedy, Terrell 1994-95
DB — Pat Thomas, Plano 1972
DB — Danieal Manning, Corsicana 2000
DB — Merton Hanks, Lake Highlands 1985
DB — Everson Walls, Richardson Berkner 1976
DB — Darius Johnson, Terrell 1989-90
DB — Gary Jones, John Tyler 1985
P — Davey O’Brien, Dallas Woodrow Wilson 1932-33
P — Will Middlebrooks, Liberty-Eylau 2006
HONORABLE MENTION
Offense — RB Derek Farmer, Tyler Lee; RB Corey Robertson, Denison; RB Clarence Robinson, Corsicana; RB Cam Haller, Marshall; WR Rolaundo Wright, Sulphur Springs; WR K.D. Cannon, Mount Pleasant; WR Marcell Ateman, Wylie East; QB Randy Wessinger, Sherman; QB Will Middlebrooks, Liberty-Eylau; QB Larry Pryor, Sulphur Springs; QB Blake Hoffman, Corsicana.
Defense — DT Tyreo Harrison, Sulphur Springs; LB Kwaesi Palmer, Sulphur Springs; LB David Hawthorne, Corsicana; DB Shad Criss, Denison; DB Dawon Gentry, Denison.
HEISMAN TROPHY WINNERS
1938 — Davey O’Brien, TCU
1948 — Doak Walker, SMU
1977 — Earl Campbell, Texas
NFL HALL OF FAMERS
Bobby Layne — Chicago Bears, New York Bulldogs, Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers.
Earl Campbell — Houston Oilers, New Orleans Saints.
Doak Walker — Detroit Lions.
Forrest Gregg — Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys.
Raymond Berry — Baltimore Colts.
Sources: Heath Jarvis, GHS principal, former Lion coach; Pittman Keen, former GHS head coach; John Mark Dempsey, Texas A&M University-Commerce professor; Pro Football Hall of Fame, “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine,” MaxPreps, www.smoaky.com; www.heisman.com; Herald-Banner, Greenville Morning Herald, Greenville Evening Banner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.