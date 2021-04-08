CRANDALL — The Greenville Lions took third in the boys team standings as Highland Park claimed the top two places in the boys and girls divisions at the District 13-5A golf tournament.
The Lions carded rounds of 371 and 384 at the Rusted Rail Golf Club to finish third in the boys division with a 755 team score for 36 holes. Highland Park Blue shot rounds of 277 and 299 to win at 576. Highland Park Gold was second with a (298-297) with a 595.
Highland Park led the way in the individual standing with the top 11 finishers, led by the district medalist Key Coker of Highland Park Blue (71-69-14) and Preston Cooper of Highland Park Gold (73-71-144).
“We beat everybody else, that’s what I challenged my guys to do,” said Greenville coach Don Johnson.
Caden Bowers led the Lions, finishing 16th with a 177 total. Teammates Dawson Diggs and Travis Bowers tied for 19th. Brylon Hill was 22nd and Harper Waddle finished 23rd.
Royse City finished seventh with an 868 team score. Tristan Burden led the Bulldogs with a 26th place finish followed by Quinlan Crabtree, 27th; Michael Bigby, 31st; Tanner Claghorn, 33rd; and Christian Sandersfield, 37th.
Highland Park (327-342-669) and Highland Park B (355-373-728) finished first and second in the girls team standings and led the way in the individual standings with eight of the top nine scores. Sophie Biediger (77-80-157) and Landry Saylor (80-84-164) of Highland Park finished first and second among the individuals.
Marley Knight (98-103-201) led the Greenville Lady Lions with a 16th place finish. Teammate Abby Chapman was 18th and Caroline Bowers finished 24th.
Makenna Anderson of Royse City was 20th and teammate Bailey Hollifield was 21st.
The top two teams and two individuals not on the top two teams will advance to the regional tournament.
District 13-5A Golf Tournament
March 30-31
Rusted Rail Golf Club, Crandall
BOYS
Team standings
1. *Highland Park Blue 277-299-576
2. *Highland Park Gold 298-297-595
3. Greenville 371-384-755
4. Forney 380-298-778
5. North Forney 405-400-805
6. Crandall 426-395-821
7. Royse City 436-432-868
8. Mesquite Poteet 547-544-1091
Individuals
1. Key Coker, HP Blue 71-69-140
2. Preston Cooper, HP Gold 73-71-144
3. Christian Clark, HP Blue 70-75-145
3. Pierce Johnson, HP Blue 68-77-145
5. Hudson Weibel, HP Blue 68-78-146
6. Mack Duvall, HP Gold 74-74-148
7. Joe Stover, HP Gold 74-76-150
8. Martin Kemp, HP Gold 78-76-154
9. Robert Boyce, HP 73-83-156
10. Thompson Huthnance, HP B 74-83-157
10. Nick Visconsi, HP 75-82-157
12. *Justin Morris, Forney 79-82-161
25. *Garrett Barney, Crandall 83-87-170
Greenville:
16. Caden Bowers 87-90-177
19. Dawson Diggs 101-92-193
19. Travis Bowers 92-101-193
22. Brylon Hill 97-101-198
23. Harper Waddle 95-106-201
Royse City:
26. Tristen Burden 103-108-211
27. Quintin Crabtree 105-108-213
31. Michael Bigby 118-102-220
33. Tanner Claghorn 110-114-224
37. Christian Sandersfield 116-116-232
GIRLS
Team standings
1. *Highland Park 327-342-669
2. *Highland Park B 355-373-728
3, Forney 429-447-876
4. Crandall 474-476-950
Individuals
1. Sophie Biediger, HP 77-80-157
2. Landry Saylor, HP 80-84-164
3. Sarah Rogers, HP 82-86-168
4. Claire Wiebe, HP B 87-84-171
5. *Jolen MeHarg, Crandall 86-91-177
6. Tatum Thomason, HP 88-92-180
7. Iris Song, HP B 90-91-181
8. Daisy Murphy, HP B 84-98-182
9. Allison McCain, HP 95-95-190
10. *Hannah Preston, Forney 94-97-191
*Region qualifiers
Greenville:
16. Marley Knight 98-103-201
18. Abbey Chapman 102-104-206
24. Caroline Bowers 123-112-235
Royse City:
20. Makenna Anderson 108-106-214
21. Bailey Hollifield 115-111-226
