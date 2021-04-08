Greenville Lions

  CRANDALL — The Greenville Lions took third in the boys team standings as Highland Park claimed the top two places in the boys and girls divisions at the District 13-5A golf tournament.

  The Lions carded rounds of 371 and 384 at the Rusted Rail Golf Club to finish third in the boys division with a 755 team score for 36 holes. Highland Park Blue shot rounds of 277 and 299 to win at 576. Highland Park Gold was second with a (298-297) with a 595.

  Highland Park led the way in the individual standing with the top 11 finishers, led by the district medalist Key Coker of Highland Park Blue (71-69-14) and Preston Cooper of Highland Park Gold (73-71-144).

  “We beat everybody else, that’s what I challenged my guys to do,” said Greenville coach Don Johnson.

  Caden Bowers led the Lions, finishing 16th with a 177 total. Teammates Dawson Diggs and Travis Bowers tied for 19th. Brylon Hill was 22nd and Harper Waddle finished 23rd.

  Royse City finished seventh with an 868 team score. Tristan Burden led the Bulldogs with a 26th place finish followed by Quinlan Crabtree, 27th; Michael Bigby, 31st; Tanner Claghorn, 33rd; and Christian Sandersfield, 37th.

  Highland Park (327-342-669) and Highland Park B (355-373-728) finished first and second in the girls team standings and led the way in the individual standings with eight of the top nine scores. Sophie Biediger (77-80-157) and Landry Saylor (80-84-164) of Highland Park finished first and second among the individuals.

  Marley Knight (98-103-201) led the Greenville Lady Lions with a 16th place finish. Teammate Abby Chapman was 18th and Caroline Bowers finished 24th.

  Makenna Anderson of Royse City was 20th and teammate Bailey Hollifield was 21st.

  The top two teams and two individuals not on the top two teams will advance to the regional tournament.

        District 13-5A Golf Tournament

             March 30-31

      Rusted Rail Golf Club, Crandall

                BOYS

       Team standings

1. *Highland Park Blue    277-299-576

2. *Highland Park Gold    298-297-595

3. Greenville                   371-384-755

4. Forney                       380-298-778

5. North Forney              405-400-805

6. Crandall                     426-395-821

7. Royse City                 436-432-868

8. Mesquite Poteet        547-544-1091

  Individuals

1. Key Coker, HP Blue             71-69-140

2. Preston Cooper, HP Gold      73-71-144

3. Christian Clark, HP Blue       70-75-145

3. Pierce Johnson, HP Blue        68-77-145

5. Hudson Weibel, HP Blue        68-78-146

6. Mack Duvall, HP Gold            74-74-148

7. Joe Stover, HP Gold              74-76-150

8. Martin Kemp, HP Gold           78-76-154

9. Robert Boyce, HP                  73-83-156

10. Thompson Huthnance, HP B 74-83-157

10. Nick Visconsi, HP                 75-82-157

12. *Justin Morris, Forney          79-82-161

25. *Garrett Barney, Crandall    83-87-170

  Greenville:

16. Caden Bowers                     87-90-177

19. Dawson Diggs                    101-92-193

19. Travis Bowers                    92-101-193

22. Brylon Hill                         97-101-198

23. Harper Waddle                   95-106-201

Royse City:

26. Tristen Burden                  103-108-211

27. Quintin Crabtree               105-108-213

31. Michael Bigby                   118-102-220

33. Tanner Claghorn               110-114-224

37. Christian Sandersfield       116-116-232

          GIRLS

        Team standings

1. *Highland Park       327-342-669

2. *Highland Park B    355-373-728

3, Forney                   429-447-876

4. Crandall                 474-476-950

   Individuals

1. Sophie Biediger, HP             77-80-157

2. Landry Saylor, HP               80-84-164

3. Sarah Rogers, HP               82-86-168

4. Claire Wiebe, HP B            87-84-171

5. *Jolen MeHarg, Crandall    86-91-177

6. Tatum Thomason, HP        88-92-180

7. Iris Song, HP B                  90-91-181

8. Daisy Murphy, HP B            84-98-182

9. Allison McCain, HP                95-95-190

10. *Hannah Preston, Forney    94-97-191

*Region qualifiers

  Greenville:

16. Marley Knight         98-103-201

18. Abbey Chapman    102-104-206

24. Caroline Bowers    123-112-235

  Royse City:

20. Makenna Anderson    108-106-214

21. Bailey Hollifield         115-111-226

