SHERMAN — Harper Waddle won medalist honors to lead the Greenville Lions to fourth place in the District 13-5A golf tournament.
Waddle shot rounds of 78 and 74 at the Stone Creek Golf Club to win the medalist honors by five strokes over Colton McClure of the Lucas Lovejoy Black team and Bryant Yarbrough of the McKinney North Orange team. Waddle will advance to the Region II-5A golf tournament scheduled for April 19-20 at the Rockwall Golf & Athletic Club.
Aiden Chaney of Greenville tied for ninth place and will be an alternate to region after shooting rounds of 85 and 80 for a 165 total.
Next for the Lions were George Alexander (96-84-180) and Rhett Maner (102-89-191).
The Lions cut 34 strokes off their first round score with a 327 to finish fourth in the team standings with a 688 total. McKinney North was first (311-321-632), followed by Lucas Lovejoy Black (331-323-654) and host Sherman (339-343-682).
“We had a great comeback day,” said Lions coach Don Johnson. “Shaved 34 strokes. I was proud of the effort. Harper would not be denied. He only missed one fairway and was deadly with his approach shots.”
Tanner Carter of Sherman also claimed a region berth as a medalist.
District 13-5A boys golf
Stone Creek Golf Club, Sherman
Boys Team Standings
1. *McKinney North Orange 311-321-632
2. *Lucas Lovejoy Black 331-323-654
3. Sherman 339-343-682
4. Greenville 361-327-688
5. Lucas Lovejoy Red 363-330-693
6. Melissa Black 362-362-724
7. McKinney North Blue 367-371-738
8. Denison 433-393-826
9. Melissa Red 421-403-824
Individuals
1. *Harper Waddle, Greenville 78-74-152
2. Colton McClure, Lucas Lovejoy 81-76-157
3. Bryant Yarbrough, McKinney North 77-80-157
4. Matthew Kafka, McKinney North 76-82-158
5. Ben Muirhead, Lucas Lovejoy 79-81-160
5. Davis Willoughby, McKinney North 79-81-160
7. Jackson Bates, McKinney North 79-82-161
8. Connor Biggs, McKinney North 84-78-162
9. *Tanner Carter, Sherman 80-85-165
9. Aiden Cheney, Greenville 85-80-165
Other Greenville scores
George Alexander 96-84-180
Rhett Maner 102-89-191
*Region qualifiers
