  SHERMAN — Harper Waddle won medalist honors to lead the Greenville Lions to fourth place in the District 13-5A golf tournament.

  Waddle shot rounds of 78 and 74 at the Stone Creek Golf Club to win the medalist honors by five strokes over Colton McClure of the Lucas Lovejoy Black team and Bryant Yarbrough of the McKinney North Orange team. Waddle will advance to the Region II-5A golf tournament scheduled for April 19-20 at the Rockwall Golf & Athletic Club.

  Aiden Chaney of Greenville tied for ninth place and will be an alternate to region after shooting rounds of 85 and 80 for a 165 total.

  Next for the Lions were George Alexander (96-84-180) and Rhett Maner (102-89-191).

  The Lions cut 34 strokes off their first round score with a 327 to finish fourth in the team standings with a 688 total. McKinney North was first (311-321-632), followed by Lucas Lovejoy Black (331-323-654) and host Sherman (339-343-682).

  “We had a great comeback day,” said Lions coach Don Johnson. “Shaved 34 strokes. I was proud of the effort. Harper would not be denied. He only missed one fairway and was deadly with his approach shots.”

  Tanner Carter of Sherman also claimed a region berth as a medalist.

      District 13-5A boys golf

    Stone Creek Golf Club, Sherman

      Boys Team Standings

1. *McKinney North Orange              311-321-632

2. *Lucas Lovejoy Black                   331-323-654

3. Sherman                                     339-343-682

4. Greenville                                    361-327-688

5. Lucas Lovejoy Red                        363-330-693

6. Melissa Black                                362-362-724

7. McKinney North Blue                     367-371-738

8. Denison                                       433-393-826

9. Melissa Red                                  421-403-824

 

        Individuals

1. *Harper Waddle, Greenville             78-74-152

2. Colton McClure, Lucas Lovejoy         81-76-157

3. Bryant Yarbrough, McKinney North   77-80-157

4. Matthew Kafka, McKinney North       76-82-158

5. Ben Muirhead, Lucas Lovejoy           79-81-160

5. Davis Willoughby, McKinney North    79-81-160

7. Jackson Bates, McKinney North        79-82-161

8. Connor Biggs, McKinney North         84-78-162

9. *Tanner Carter, Sherman                 80-85-165

9. Aiden Cheney, Greenville                 85-80-165

  Other Greenville scores

George Alexander                                 96-84-180

Rhett Maner                                        102-89-191

*Region qualifiers

