All-district goalkeeper

Greenville goalkeeper Greg Just wins the race to the soccer ball in a district match this season. Just earned first-team All-District 13-5A honors.

 By David Claybourn | Herald-Banner Sports Editor

  Goalkeeper Greg Just, whose saves kept Greenville in many ball games this past soccer season, was the only Lion named to the All-District 13-5A first team.

  Just was one of 22 players named to the first team.

  Eli Ringle and Adzel Lopez represented Royse City on the first team. Alex Cornejo and Jaden Santellano of Royse City made the second team.

  Greenville sophomore Joel Vargaz was selected to the second team.

  Jared Morales, Miguel Ramos and Archer Odeneal of Greenville were named to the honorable mention list.

  Keegan Fisk, Eliseo Ortega and Dylan McDaniel from Royse City were also on the honorable mention list.

  West Mesquite and Highland Park claimed most of the top honors on the all-district team. Jose Estrada and Alexis Gonzalez of West Mesquite were voted by the district’s coaches as the most valuable player and offensive player of the year.

  Highland Park claimed five honors including co-defensive player of the year (Preston Jones), midfielder of the year (Jack Krejs), goalkeeper of the year (Clay Van Eaton), co-newcomer of the year (Elias Taft) and coach of the year (Salvador Richie).

                  All-District 13-5A

                 Boys Soccer Team

  Most valuable player — Jose Estrada, West Mesquite, Sr.

  Offensive player of the year — Alexis Gonzalez, West Mesquite, Sr.

  Defensive players of the year — Preston Jones, Highland Park, Sr.; Challa Omondo, Forney, Sr.

  Midfielder of the year — Jack Krejs, Highland Park, Jr.

  Utility player of the year — Gabriel Aragon, North Forney, Sr.

  Goalkeeper of the year — Clay Van Eaton, Highland Park, Sr.

  Newcomers of the year — Elias Taft, Highland Park, Fr.; Jacob Brown, North Forney, Fr.

  Coach of the year — Salvador Richie, Highland Park.

              FIRST TEAM

Daniel Writer           Highland Park        Sr.

Anthony Lanio         Highland Park         Sr.

Richie Paulus           Highland Park         Jr.

Rhett Papuzzi           Highland Park        So.

Brant Williams          Highland Park        Fr.

Norberto Flores        West Mesquite        Sr.

Jesse Baez               West Mesquite       Sr.

Aaron Zamora           West Mesquite      So.

Christian Cabrera      West Mesquite       Fr.

Casey Clemo             North Forney        Sr.

Angel Morales            North Forney    

Adrian Villanueva       North Forney

Josue Lazo-Marquez   North Forney

Naser Haifa                Forney                  Jr.

Jackson Gleaves         Forney                  Sr.

Antoninio Maurice        Forney                 So.

Jorge Nila                   Mesquite Poteet

Refugio Robles            Mesquite Poteet

Eli Ringle                    Royse City             Sr.

Adzel Lopez                Royse City              Jr.

Jose Gomez                Crandall                 Jr.

Greg Just                    Greenville              Jr.

          SECOND TEAM

Max Adams                 Highland Park        Sr.

Ross Tharp                  Highland Park        Sr.

Michael Ngo                Highland Park        Sr.

Lucas Guevara            Highland Park        Jr.

Kyle French                Highland Park        Jr.

Miguel Castillo            West Mesquite       Sr.

Jesus Nunez               West Mesquite       Sr.

Miguel Jinez                West Mesquite      Jr.

Joel Guerrero             West Mesquite       Sr.

Drake Dilodovico        North Forney

James Olvera             North Forney

Chris Prado               North Forney

Evan Waugh             North Forney

Westin Bubb             Forney                  So.

Sergio Ruiz               Forney                  Sr.

Juan Ruiz                  Forney                  Fr.

Allen Mendez            Mesquite Poteet

Matthew Duarte        Mesquite Poteet

Alex Cornejo             Royse City             Jr.

Jaden Santellano        Royse City            Jr.

Jesse Martinez           Crandall                Jr.

Joel Vargas                Greenville            So.

 

          HONORABLE MENTION

  Highland Park: Jake Whitehurst, Zayan Shah.

  West Mesquite: Marcos Guzman, Alexsander Vargas, Kevin Taia.

  North Forney: Lorenzo Offutt, Austin Chavez, Diego Ruiz.

  Forney: Edwin Jiminez, Juan Segura, Carlos Saldana.

  Mesquite Poteet: Alexis Cuellar.

  Royse City: Keegan Fisk, Eliseo Ortega, Dylan McDaniel.

  Crandall: Juan Ramirez, Asael Najera.

  Greenville: Jared Morales, Miguel Ramos, Archer Odeneal.

