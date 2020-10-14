The Greenville Lions’ big football game scheduled for Friday at Ennis, the state’s No. 1 ranked team, has been postponed.
The Greenville Independent School District announced on Wednesday that is closing all campuses and other facilities on Thursday and Friday due to COVID-19 exposure and is canceling all athletic events on Thursday and Friday, including the varsity team’s game at Ennis.
“Out of an abundance of caution, Greenville ISD will be shutting all campuses and district facilities Thursday and Friday," according to a post on the GISD website. “There have been a number of COVID-19 cases and resulting close contacts on multiple campuses. We have conducted contact tracing, and all those who were in close contact with the COVID-positive individuals have been contacted and informed.”
Lions coach Darren Duke said the game will likely be rescheduled for the week of Thanksgiving (Nov. 23-28).
Duke said he felt like he was on a roller coaster ride as the game with Ennis was called off for a while, then it was back on and then called off again.
“Then we were facing a forfeit situation,” he said. “It’s been back and forth. It’s been hard to focus. We didn’t practice today (Wednesday).”
If the Lions do get to make the game up in November they won’t have to forfeit.
This was to be the Lions’ first game in their new District 8-5A-II. They went 2-1 in their three non-district games, beating Henderson 34-18 and Mount Pleasant 34-14 last week. The Lions lost their second game to Frisco Liberty, 39-20.
Ennis, ranked No. 1 in 5A, Division II by “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine” whipped Red Oak 52-21 and Waxahachie 38-0 in non-district play.
Duke said “it’s very disappointing” that the Lions won’t get to play on Friday.
“I feel like the kids were looking forward to the challenge,” he said.
Greenville gave Ennis a very tough time in last year’s game at Ennis, leading for most of the way. Greenville built a 25-7 lead in the second quarter before the other Lions rallied to win 32-25 after Jarius Jones scored on a 3-yard run with 42 seconds remaining.
“We went toe to toe with them last year,” said Duke.
Ennis went 12-2 last season, reaching the 5A-II region finals.
The Greenville Lions finished at 6-5, making its first trip to the football playoffs since 2003.
“I don’t think we’ll sneak up on them,” said Duke of a rematch. “They look like the No. 1 team in the state in 5A. They really are a good team. Got a great quarterback. Their O-line and D-line have been dominating.”
He said that win over a previously undefeated Mount Pleasant team helped build confidence in the team.
“We understand when we’re playing well, we can play with anybody.”
The Lady Lions varsity volleyball team has also missed some matches due to COVID-19. Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels reported that the team is “in quarantine” until Oct. 22. The Lady Lions called off their varsity home match with Royse City on Tuesday.
