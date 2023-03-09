EDGEWOOD — Marcus Baker threw a no-hitter as Wills Point beat the Greenville Lions 3-1 in five innings on Thursday in the Edgewood baseball tournament.
Baker walked four batters and struck out six. He also hit two batters with pitches.
Gage Blue scored the Lions' only run in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly by Bryce Samples.
Greenville pitchers Diego Martinez and Jett Fifield allowed three hits and two earned runs. Fifield struck out seven and allowed five walks and the three hits in 4 2/3 innings. Martinez only pitched 1/3rd of an inning.
Evan Perez, Hunter Smith and Tanner Spindle had hits for Wills Point.
The Lions, who committed six errors in an 8-6 loss on Monday to Mount Vernon, gave up only one error against Wills Point.
