McKINNEY — McKinney North pitchers Peyton Fiene and Jack Garza combined on a one-hitter as the Bulldogs blanked Greenville 4-0 in the District 13-5A baseball opener on Tuesday night.
Fiene allowed no hits and one walk in 3 2/3 innings while striking out six. Garza also struck out six while giving up a single to Miles Wiggins in the fourth inning for Greenville's only hit. Garza walked five.
Greenville pitchers Brandt Downing, Bryce Samples and Easton Slagle allowed only four hits and three earns runs. Downing struck out four and walked six while giving up three hits and an unearned run in five innings.
Garza, Colin Hitchcock, Cameron Reiter and Roman Edwards had hits for McKinney North.
The Lions, who are now 9-8 for the season, are to play the Bulldogs again on Friday at John Mason Field in Greenville with the scheduling starting time at 7:30 p.m.
---
The Greenville Lady Lions lost their District 13-5A softball game 15-0 at Melissa on Tuesday. They're now 0-3 in district play including losses of 15-0 to McKinney North and 17-2 to Lucas Lovejoy.
The Lady Lions were held hitless in their loss to Melissa, which finished with six hits including a home run.
Their next scheduled game is at home on Tuesday against Sherman.
