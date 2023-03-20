McKinney North, which spoiled the Greenville Lions’ District 13-5A baseball opener with a 4-0 home victory on Tuesday, won again on Friday at John Mason Field by the same margin.
The Lions dropped to 9-9 for the season and are 0-2 in district play.
They are to start another back-to-back district series with Lucas Lovejoy at home on Tuesday before heading to Lovejoy on Friday. Lovejoy is 2-0 in district play after beating Melissa 2-1 and 8-1.
McKinney North scored all four of its runs in the first inning in Friday’s rematch. Greenville starter Jett Fifield settled down after the first inning to hold the Bulldogs scoreless. Easton Slagle also did not give up a run in relief.
“Jett was good after the first inning,” said Lions coach Jeromy Slagle. “We’ve got to make the plays behind him. That was a good team.”
The Lions finished with three hits off McKinney North pitcher Cameron Langsdale, who struck out seven and walked only one. Fifield, Miles Wiggins and Bryce Samples all had singles for the Lions.
“We hit the ball a little bit tonight but right at them,” said Slagle.
Gavin Constantine, Cameron Reiter and Colin Hitchcock all pounded two hits apiece to lead McKinney North at the plate. Constantine also stole two bases for the Bulldogs and Reiter stole one. Hitchcock pounded a double.
McKinney North pitchers Peyton Fiene and Jack Garza held the Lions to only one hit in the first 4-0 victory.
McKinney North improved to 4-4-1 for the season.
District 13-5A baseball
McKinney North 400 000 0 —4 8 0
Greenville 000 000 0 —0 3 2
WP: Cameron Langsdale, 3 hits, 0 runs, 1 BB, 7 Ks.
LP: Jett Fifield, 7 hits, 4 runs, 4 ERs, 3 BBs, 7 Ks; relieved by Easton Slagle, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 BB, 1 K.
Leading hitters
MN: Gavin Constantine 2-4, Cameron Reiter 2-3, Colin Hitchcock 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Chance Hill 1-4, 1 RBI.
G: Miles Wiggins 1-3, Jett Fifield 1-3, Bryce Samples 1-3.
Records: MN 4-4-1, 2-0; G 9-9, 0-2.
Next game: Lucas Lovejoy at Greenville, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
