The Greenville Lions are closing the gap in District 13-5A baseball.
The Lions, who struggled last season against every district opponent, lost by a narrow 3-2 margin to Crandall in the district opener on Tuesday night at John Mason Field in Greenville.
Crandall pushed a run across in the top of the seventh to break a 2-2 tie. The Lions put a runner on first base in the bottom half of the inning but couldn’t advance him any farther as they fell to 4-10 for the season.
Senior pitcher Joe Galay kept the Lions in the game, giving up only three hits and one earned run in five innings while striking out five.
Brandt Downing pitched the final two innings for the Lions.
Stone Galay, Jett Fifield and Hunter Waters led the Lions at the plate.
“We’re coming along,” said the Lions’ new coach Jeromy Slagle. “This is the best we’ve played.”
Slagle previously coached for 21 seasonas at Caddo Mills, leading the Foxes to numerous trips to the playoffs.
Greenville and Crandall are to meet again in a quick rematch on Friday at Crandall.
