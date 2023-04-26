Landon Ayers of Princeton won a pitcher’s duel with Greenville’s Jett Fifield as the Panthers took a 1-0 District 13-5A baseball victory on Tuesday.
Ayers threw a no-hitter, while walking five and striking out 11.
Fifield allowed only two hits, both to Chad Kyle, who scored an unearned run for the game’s only run. Fifield did not walk a batter and struck out 11.
“Two good lefties on the mound,” said Lions coach Jeromy Slagle. “It was a well-played game. They just outhit us by two.
“That dude’s (Ayers) crafty,” said Slagle. “We hit the ball hard. Just right at somebody.”
The Lions dropped to 12-17 for the season and 2-9 in district play. Princeton improved to 8-14 and 3-8. The two teams are to wrap up their seasons at Princeton on Friday. Both teams are out of the playoff running.
Greenville recognized six seniors in their last home game. Recognized were seniors Nate Holbrook, Gage Blue, Diego Martinez, Leo Castillo, Connor Davis and Brayan Rios.
Brandt Downing, who hit one line shot to the outfield that was caught, threw out a Princeton baserunner at home with a throw from centerfield.
District 13-5A baseball
Princeton 000 100 0 —1 2 0
Greenville 000 000 0 —0 0 2
WP: Landon Ayers, 0 hits, 0 runs, 5 BBs, 11 Ks.
LP: Jett Fifield, 2 hits, 1 run, 0 ERs, 0 BBs, 11 Ks.
Leading hitters
P: Chad Kyle 2-3, 1 run.
Records: G 12-17, 2-9; P 8-14, 3-8.
Next game: Greenville at Princeton, 7:30 p.m. Friday.
