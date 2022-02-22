The Greenville Lions took advantage of the home field with two District 13-5A soccer victories last week at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.
First, the Lions beat North Forney 2-0 on Tuesday with goals by Raul De la Cruz and Jonathan Jaimes. Jonathan Merino assisted the first goal and Nathan Yanez assisted the second one.
Then, the Lions blanked Crandall 2-0 on Friday. Caleb Salazar scored the first goal off an assist from David Borjas. De la Cruz scored the second one with the assist by Salazar.
“That was a good win,” Lions coach Craig James said of the victory over Crandall. “That was the second half of district starting. Tonight we moved the ball well. Got it in the net.”
The Lions improved to 7-6 for the season and 4-4 in district play.
“We are right in the middle,” said James.
The Lions are scheduled to play next at Highland Park’s Highlander Stadium on Tuesday. Highland Park leads the district with a 6-0-2 record that includes a 4-1 win over Greenville on Jan. 28 in Greenville.
The Greenville Lady Lions went 0-2 last week with losses of 8-0 at North Forney and 1-0 at Crandall. They are 2-12-1 overall and 0-8 in district play.
The Lady Lions are scheduled to play the district leader Highland Park on Tuesday night at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium. Highland Park is 7-0-1 in district play including a 9-0 win over the Lions on Jan. 28 at Highland Park.
