The Greenville Lions are headed back to the football playoffs for the second straight season after claiming a 47-27 homecoming victory over Sulphur Springs on Friday night at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.
After crowning queen Maci Williams and king Caleb Johnson in pregame homecoming ceremonies, the 4-2 Lions won the District 8-5A-II contest to finish second in their zone with a 2-1 zone record. Sulphur Springs dropped to 1-4 for the season and at 1-2 in zone play is out of playoff contention.
District 8-5A-II went to the zone concept after three district teams, including Greenville, Sulphur Springs and Crandall were sidelined by COVID-19.
The Lions will play at 4-2 Royse City at 7:30 p.m. on Friday to determine playoff seeding.
“The winner will be third,” said Lions coach Darren Duke. “The loser will be fourth.”
Royse City finished at 2-1 in zone play after whipping Crandall 45-22 on Friday night.
Ennis and North Forney will battle for the top two 8-5A-II playoff berths after the two state-ranked teams finished at 3-0 in zone play. Ennis clobbered Forney 63-10 on Friday night and North Forney blanked Corsicana 42-0.
Greenville and Royse City were scheduled to play in Greenville earlier this season but the game was called off because the Lions had missed two weeks of practice due to COVID-19. Since that game was called off the zone playoff was scheduled for Royse City.
Duke said he’d rather give up the home field advantage and have a full week of practice than have to play Royse City at home with only one walk-through practice before playing, which would have happened last time.
“It’ll be another good game,” he said. “Greenville, Sulphur Springs, Royse City, it’s a rivalry. Sulphur Springs, they gave us a challenge early. They came out with some formations we weren’t really prepared for.”
The Wildcats, who rushed for 330 yards, used that strong ground game to lead 7-0, 14-7 and 21-20 in the first half before the Lions pulled away, capitalizing on their superior speed.
The Lions rushed for 329 yards, including 149 yards on 18 carries by Miles Denson and a career-high 137 yards on 15 carries by O.J. Johnson. Denson scored on runs of 11 and 19 yards and Johnson scored on bursts of 55, 24 and 25 yards.
Duke said Johnson’s “been kind of coming along. Him and Hue (Pitts) are both good backs. OJ’s had a couple more opportunities lately and has taken advantage of them.”
Denson’s 11-yard touchdown run was a work of art. He was hemmed in by the Wildcat defense for an apparent loss but reversed his field and then jetted through the Wildcat defense, using his 4.3 speed in the 40-yard dash.
The Lions lined up Denson more in the backfield than usual in addition to playing wide receiver.
“We want to make it hard to predict how he’s going to get the ball,” said Duke.
Quarterback Brandon Stephens also ran for 48 yards on eight carries, including a 5-yard touchdown, and was 6-of-12 passing for 155 yards. Wide receiver Shawn Brown caught two passes for 117 yards, including a 58-yard TD connection and a 59-yarder that featured some tough running after the catch.
Also catching passes were Denson (1-6), Ja’Quez Davis (1-25) and the homecoming king Johnson (1-7).
Senior running back Daden Davis was the workcat for Sulphur Springs with 31 carries for 145 yards, including touchdown runs of 4, 7 and 1 yard.
Wildcat quarterback Kaden Wallace ran for 115 yards on 10 carries and was 11-of-22 passing for 98 yards.
