A big and boisterous home crowd cheered on the Greenville Lions in their 2021-22 basketball finale on Tuesday night.
But the Lions weren’t able to pull off the victory as they closed the season with a 66-59 loss to North Forney.
The Lions finished at 15-19 for the season and 2-12 in District 13-5A play after starting district at 2-0.
North Forney completed a sweep over the Lions to wind up at 9-27 overall and 3-11 in district play.
Greenville recognized 10 seniors before the game: Antwon Anderson, Degaryion Anderson, Dre Johnson, K.D. Johnson, Braelan Brown, Da’Shawn Jimmerson, Joe Galay, Zion Holley, Larrell Streeter and Keaton Heard.
Heard led the Lions with 14 points, while Antwon Anderson and Degaryion Anderson both tossed in 11 points and Xak Wylie finished with eight, including a dunk.
Zavion Wells dunked a couple of times for North Forney, leading all scorers with 22 points. Ledarius Jones added 18.
“They did play hard,” said Lions coach Chris Williams. “I was proud of the fight they had in them. We had a slow start.”
The Lions trailed 21-8 after one quarter and 37-23 at halftime.
“I told them to give everything they had at halftime and that’s what they did,” said Williams.
Greenville outscored North Forney 36-29 but every time the Lions made a run at North Forney the Falcons answered it.
The Lions pulled to within 60-55 with 3:11 left when the game was stopped because of a disturbance in the stands. Greenville ISD security handled the situation and the game resumed a couple of minutes later and finished without any more incidents.
Greenville got to within 60-55 with 21.56 seconds left but Wells hit a couple of free throws and after a steal threw down a big dunk.
Heard brought the Lions to within 65-59 with 42 seconds left but after a Falcon miss, the Lions missed a 3-pointer and lost a turnover in the final 30 seconds.
Williams, when reflecting back over district play, noted that the Lions “started off well” and “we lost a lost of close ones.”
“But after every loss those kids went back to practice. They came to practice every day to get better. I loved being around them,” he said.
District 13-5A boys
North Forney 21 16 17 12 —66
Greenville 8 15 18 18 —59
NF: Chris Miller 6, Zavion Wells 22, Kei’von Johnson 5, Ledarius Jones 18, Nick Marshall 1, Thaddeus Cockrell 8, Cobey Granvle 4, Davez Carr 2.
G: Xak Wylie 8, Micah Simpson 4, Antwon Anderson 11, Toodie Davis 3, Braelan Brown 3, Keaton Heard 14, Dre Johnson 5, Degaryion Anderson 11.
Records: NF 9-27, 3-11; G 15-19, 2-11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.