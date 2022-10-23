Though Greenville was missing some key players, the Lions battled District 7-5A-II co-leader Melissa to the end before falling 49-27 in the homecoming football game on Friday night.
The Lions crowned Lizzie Cavett as homecoming queen and football player Joel Luna as homecoming king during pre-game ceremonies.
Then they took on Melissa, which is tied with Lucas Lovejoy for the district lead. Melissa got up 42-7 but the Lions answered with three touchdowns to close the final margin as Greenville dropped to 2-6 for the season and 1-4 in district play. Melissa improved to 5-0 in district play and 6-2 for the season.
The Lions were without several key players due to a variety of reasons, including their leading rusher, passer and top placekicker.
"Not being full strength, I thought the kids really battled, playing through injuries and other things," said Lions coach Darren Duke. "I can't be mad at the effort."
Lion quarterback Anthony Johnson, in his second varsity start, got off to a slow start but wound up completing 8-of-13 passes for 150 yards, including touchdowns of 71 yards to JaQualyn Davis and 31 yards to Kamron Neal. Johnson also ran for 45 yards on 20 carries.
"He can throw the ball," said Duke. "Some of it (the slow start) was just a lack of experience. His first time to play quarterback was in JV.
"I still think he's shown some promise," said Duke.
Neal rushed for 42 yards on seven carries, scoring on a 12-yard run, and caught six passes for 59 yards.
Jaden Johnson also ran for a 2-yard touchdown for the Lions.
Davis wound up with two catches for 91 yards.
Melissa wound up with a 450-290 edge in total yardage.
Melissa quarterback Trever Ham was 8-of-18 passing for 183 yards, including touchdown passes of 24 yards to Jayvon Smith, 72 yards to Karson Maynard and 4 yards to Jackson Ford.
Melissa rushed for 254 yards, including 93 yards on five carries by Connor Betts, who scored on a 2-yard run, and 86 yards on 14 carries by Bishop Curry. Josh Nascimento and Jacob Fields ran for touchdowns of 18 and 9 yards.
Cardinal defender Caleb Otlewski also returned a Greenville fumble 17 yards for a touchdown.
The Lions lost two fumbles.
"I'd like a shot at them at full strength," said Duke. "The kids played hard. Just had a hard time stopping them and just some inopportune turnovers."
