The Greenville Lions scored on the second play from scrimmage but that would be it as they dropped their 2023 season football opener 38-7 to Lake Dallas on Friday night at T.A. "Cotton" Ford Stadium.
Quarterback Anthony Johnson connected with wide receiver Dadrian Payton on an 88-yard touchdown pass and after Nicholas Just booted the extra point the Lions led 7-0 after only 24 seconds of play.
But Lake Dallas stormed back to take control of the game and spoil not only the Lions' season opener but also the debut of Randy Jackson as the head coach.
Lake Dallas wound up outgaining the Lions 505-209 in total yardage and had a big advantage in total plays, running 64 plays to the Lions' 36.
Lake Dallas quarterback Cade Bortnem, who threw for 2,325 yards and 34 touchdowns last season for the 7-4 Falcons, went 16-of-22 passing for 259 yards and three touchdowns of 44 yards to Keonde Young, 31 yards to Dylan Brauchle and 9 yards to Davin Hopkins.
Bortnem also ran for 50 yards on four carries, including a 6-yard TD.
Sam McAfee rushed for a team-high 85 yards on 14 carries for the Falcons, who also collected 73 yards on 12 carries by Brauchle, who scored on a 10-yard run.
Mitchell White also booted a 23-yard field goal and five extra points for the Falcons.
Johnson finished 5-of-13 passing for 106 yards. Payton led the Lion receivers with two catches for 92 yards. Isaiah Williams caught two passes for 8 yards and Jett Fifield caught one pass for 6 yards.
Greg Washington, who scored for the Lions on a 70-yard run in last week's scrimmage against Mount Pleasant, rushed for 51 yards on 11 carries. Jaden Johnson finished with three carries for 28 yards and Johnson ran eight times for 20 yards.
Lake Dallas missed two field goals and was penalized 12 times for 102 yards.
Lake Dallas also beat the Lions 34-7 in last year's season opener at Lake Dallas.
The two teams battled on a hot night. It was still 104 degrees less than 30 minutes before kickoff.
