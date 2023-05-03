The Greenville Lions are at full strength as they go through spring football training.
“I think we’ve had a good spring so far,” said Lions coach Darren Duke. “Last week we still had a lot of kids involved in baseball and track.”
The Lions have been practicing Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from about 4 to 5:30 p.m. at T. A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.
The competition for starting positions has been strong, Duke said.
“With a big sophomore group it’s wide open so far,” he said. “The pace has been good. The weather’s been fine.”
Returning quarterback Anthony Johnson, all-district defensive lineman Kahleel Parker and all-district linebacker Jonathan Sampson have been some of the leaders, Duke said, along with returning center Travelle Oakley and linebacker Ruben Enriquez.
Johnson passed for 382 yards and four touchdowns last season as he shared time at quarterback with Micah Simpson, who totaled 2,027 yards and 26 TDs. Simpson, who has signed with West Texas A&M, ran for 1,472 yards and 21 TDs and threw for 555 yards and five scores.
The Lions will also have to replace senior Kamron Neal, who rushed for a second-best 642 yards and four TDs and caught a team-high 18 passes for 289 yards and three more TDs.
Duke said Enriquez is “probably one of our smartest as far as football savvy.”
The Lions’ Red-White spring game, which caps spring training, is scheduled for 6 p.m. on May 18 at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium. There are other activities planned for the spring game including a punt, pass and kick contest for fourth and fifth graders at 5:30 p.m. as well as a football game for sixth graders.
Duke said the Lions are learning a lot about the game of football during the practices.
“Now it’s a matter of execution and finding the right pieces,” he said.
