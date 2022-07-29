By David Claybourn
Herald-Banner Sports Editor
The summer has been a time of change on the coaching staff for the Greenville Lions and Lady Lions.
Four coaches have left the staff and several have been hired.
The Lady Lions’ head basketball coach Angela Butler has left to become an assistant principal at Bland High School in Merit. Butler was the head coach for one season with the Lady Lions and assisted Erica Delley for a couple of seasons before Delley left to coach at Sulphur Springs. Delley is now at Dallas Kimball.
Shannon Howard, who had been assistant coach at Allen, has been hired to replace Butler as the girls head basketball coach.
“She’s come and stepped right in with the girls,” said Lions athletic director Darren Duke. “She’s real positive.”
Danny Cobbin, who served as the Lions’ defensive coordinator on the football staff, has left to coach as an assistant at Seagoville.
“I coached him at Dallas Carter and followed him at (Texas A&M University) Commerce,” said Duke.
Travis Smith, the Lions’ offensive line coach in football, has retired. Smith also assisted George Sellers with powerlifting. Smith was a head coach at Paris.
“He’s such a veteran guy with all the experience,” said Duke, who noted that Smith had been a head coach in the past. “There’s pretty much nothing in football you haven’t seen.”
Kyle Crumpton, who was the Lions’ head track and field coach and an assistant in football, is now coaching in Royse City.
“I think he’s a good young coach,” said Duke. “I hated to lose him.”
