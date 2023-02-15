The Greenville Lions closed out the 2022-23 basketball season with a bang on Tuesday, beating District 13-5A champion Lucas Lovejoy 56-50.
The Lions honored their nine seniors and then played one of their best games of the season to hand the 23-6 Leopards their only loss in district play. Lovejoy still finished first in the district standings at 11-1.
“I’m proud of these boys,” said Lions coach Chris Williams. “I know what this group is capable of. It’s one of the most talented groups I’ve coached.”
Greenville, which wound up 15-16 overall, finished in a tie with McKinney North and Melissa for third place in the district standings at 6-6. The district used a tiebreaker in head-to-head play to determine the third and fourth playoff seeds behind district champion Lovejoy and district runner-up Sherman. McKinney North and Melissa will advance to the playoffs while the Lions’ season is over.
McKinney North went 3-1 in head-to-head play against Greenville and Melissa. The Bulldogs swept Melissa in two games and went 1-1 against Greenville.
Melissa went 2-2 in head-to-head to play, sweeping Greenville but losing twice to McKinney North.
The Lions were 1-3 in head-to-head play, falling twice to Melissa and splitting with McKinney North. Their 45-44 loss on Friday at McKinney North wound up keeping the Lions out of the playoffs.
“Just some games that we didn’t get,” said Williams.
The Lions got this win with some key baskets from Anthony Johnson, Micah Simpson and Hezakiah Anderson.
Johnson scored 13 of his team-high 16 points in the second half as the Lions rallied from an early 10-point deficit.
Simpson ran the offense and scored 14 points, including six of the Lions’ eight points in the first quarter. He also scored off a steal that put the Lions up 48-46 46, drove in for a layup that made it 52-48 and hit two free throws with 29.84 seconds left to stretch the Lions’ lead to 56-48.
Anderson threw down a couple of dunks and finished with 12 points. His dunk with about a minute remaining pumped up the crowd and gave the Lions a 54-48 lead.
Kayden Edwards scored 7 points, while Trenton McCoy hit a 3-pointers and Xak Wylie and Amarian Knight both scored 2 points.
“Kyle Darter played big tonight and Trent McCoy,” said Williams, who also praised the play of Simpson.
Tate Ziemkiewicz hit four 3-pointers and led the Leopards with 16 points. Will McLaughlin added 12 points.
Lovejoy played without its 6-8 center Karson Templin, who has committed to play at Utah State. Templin missed the game with a hand injury.
The game was likely the last for the Lions with Williams as their head coach. He said this would be his last season with the Lions after earning a promotion as an assistant principal position at Greenville High School over “foreign language, LEP and discipline.”
Williams praised the Lions’ home crowd, which cheered loudly as the Lions celebrated their victory at midcourt. The Lions then doused Williams on the court with the contents of a water bucket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.