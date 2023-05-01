PRINCETON — The Greenville Lions beat Princeton 4-3 on Saturday to close out the 2023 baseball season with two wins in their last three games.
The Lions scored two runs in the seventh to overtake Princeton and avenge a 1-0 loss to the Panthers in Greenville on Tuesday.
The Lions finished the season at 13-17 and 3-9 in District 13-5A play.
Jett Fifield, who allowed only two hits and an unearned run during the 1-0 loss, picked up the mound win in relief of starter Brandt Downing, who gave up seven hits and three earned runs with six strikeouts in five innings.
Bryce Samples led the Lions at the plate with three hits. Downing, Gage Blue and Easton Slagle all finished with two hits.
District 13-5A baseball
Greenville 002 000 2 —4 12 0
Princeton 200 001 0 —3 9 0
WP: Jett Fifield, 2 hits, 0 runs, 0 BBs, 0 Ks in 2 IP; in relief of Brandt Downing, 7 hits, 3 runs, 3 ERs, 3 BBs, 6 Ks in 5 IP.
LP: Blake Lindsey, 12 hits, 4 runs, 4 ERs, 5 BBs, 7 Ks.
Leading hitters
G: Gage Blue 2-4, Easton Slagle 2-4, 1 run; Brandt Downing 2-2, 3B, 1 run, 1 RBI; Jett Fifield 1-3, 3B; 1 run, 1 RBI; Miles Wiggins 2-3, 2 RBIs; Bryce Samples 3-4.
P: Chad Kyle 1-2, Blake Lindsey 1-3, Efrain Lujan 2-2, 2 runs; Dominique Watts Jr. 2-3, Braeden Ratliff 1-3, Landon Ayers 2-3, 1 RBI;
Records: G 13-17, 3-9; P 8-15, 3-9.
