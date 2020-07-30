As happens annually, the Greenville Lions coaching staff has undergone some changes.
The Lions and Lady Lions have changed head soccer coaches though both coaches are familiar to the players. Shelby Hale, who was the Lady Lions’ head soccer coach, has left coaching for an administration post within the Greenville Independent School District. Chuck Malmros, who was the Lions’ head soccer coach, has moved over to coach the Lady Lions.
Chris James, who served as Malmros’ assistant in soccer, has moved up to become the Lions’ head soccer coach. Malmros and James guided the Lions to records of 15-8 and 15-9 in the 2019 and 2018 seasons that included trips to the playoffs.
Lions athletic director Darren Duke, who previously coached with Malmros at Dallas Conrad, noted the Malmros has more experience coaching girls than boys in soccer. Malmros said he coached girls soccer for 15 years at Fort Worth Trimble Tech, Conrad and Stafford near Houston in South Texas.
“You have to be more patient,” Malmros noted of the difference in coaching girls and boys in soccer. “Girls by nature are a little less competitive, not that they’re not competitive.”
Malmros said his goal is to create a “competitive cauldron.”
Malmros will also continue to coach cross country.
“Hopefully we can find some meets,” he said.
Due to limits put in by the University Interscholastic League because of the coronarius pandemic, cross country meets can’t have more than seven teams, according to Malmros.
“If you’re running varsity, the JV can’t be on site,” he said.
Duke noted that James is from Greenville.
“He’s invested in the program and the community,” said Duke. “He’s earned it (the promotion).”
April Momon, who coached the Lady Lions at the Greenville Middle School for 27 years, has resigned to take a coaching position at Cooper, coaching girls junior varsity basketball, girls cross country and track and field.
“She did such a good job of running that program,” said Duke.
Duke moved Toshia Ratliff over from the seventh grade to the eighth grade to take over from Momom as the girls middle school athletic coordinator.
James Neal, the Lions’ head tennis coach, has also left. He’s being replaced by Michelle Estrada, who had coached cross country, track and field and was an assistant coach in basketball at Cumby.
Spencer Gilbert II, a former Lion football player who was also a running back at Angelo State, will be coaching middle school football and junior varsity boys soccer. Gilbert’s father Spencer Gilbert is the head football coach at Dallas Carter and his grandfather Mike Thomas was an NFL Rookie of the Year as a running back with the Washington NFL football team.
Courtney Crumpton has also left as athletic secretary to take on a position at L3Harris.
Brenda Aguilar, who had was an accounts payable specialist with the GISD, has taken over as athletic secretary.
Duke said he hates to lose coaches but also wants “good coaches” who will get opportunities to move up, even if it’s to somewhere else.
“I try to promote from within when they deserve it,” he said. “I try to get the best coach we can at every position.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.