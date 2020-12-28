Lions' leading rusher

Miles Denson led the Greenville rushers in 2020 with 730 yards and 10 TDs and also caught 23 passes for 322 yards and two TDs.

 Laurie White King

  The Greenville Lions’ superior speed helped them break a lot of big plays during the 2020 football season and earn their second straight trip to the playoffs.

  The Lions, who finished at 4-5 for the season, averaged 32.3 points and 380.1 yards per game in 2020, up from the 2019 numbers posted by the 6-5 Lions, who averaged 31.7 points and 324 yards per game.

  Four Lion runners broke loose for runs of 41 yards or longer.

  Miles Denson, who played both running back and wide receiver, ran for a long gain of 62 yards, leading the Lions with 720 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns on 89 carries for a stellar average of 8.1 yards per carry.

  Running back O.J. Johnson ran for a long gain of 55 yards as he averaged 5.2 yards per carry.

  Quarterback Brandon Stephens ran for a long gain of 42 yards, rushing for 527 yards and eight TDs.

  Running back Hue Pitts also rushed for a long gain of 41 yards and he averaged 5.2 yards per carry.

  But most of the Lions’ big plays on offense were passes. Stephens, who threw for 1,394 yards and 13 TDs, averaged a stellar 18.8 yards per completion as six Lion wide receivers connected with Stephens, Joe Galay,   Josh Luna and Denson for pass plays of 21 yards or longer. Galay, who backed up Stephens at quarterback, threw for a 49-yard completion, as did Denson on a halfback pass. Luna also threw for a 21-yard completion on a fake punt.

  Shawn Brown led the Lion receivers with 24 catches for 686 yards and 11 TDs. He averaged 28.6 yards per catch, with a long gain of 72 yards.

  Denson averaged 14.0 yards per catch with 23 catches for 322 yards, including a long gain of 78 yards.

  Ja’Quez Davis averaged 22.7 yards per catch, including a long gain of 38 yards.

  Zy Tyson averaged 18.6 yards per reception with a long gain of 60 yards.

  Caleb Johnson, who missed a couple of games with an injury,  managed a long gain of 25 yards.

  Davion Wallace also caught a 21-yard completion on the fake punt pass from Luna as the Lions averaged 168.1 yards passing and 212 rushing compared to 2019’s norms of 119.0 yards passing and 204.9 rushing.

  The Lions’ defensive allowance was up in 2020 as they dealt with missed practice time and games due to the COVID-19 pandemic and faced three top 10 teams in Ennis, North Forney and Lucas Lovejoy. The Lions gave up an average of 423.9 yards per game, compared to 344.5 in 2019.

Greenville Lions

                    2020 Football Season Stats

                             RUSHING

                                    Att.     Yds.        Avg.  TDs    LG

Miles Denson                 89       720         8.1    10     62

Brandon Stephens       117        527         4.5    8      42

O.J. Johnson                 67        350         5.2    5      55

Hue Pitts                       60       315         5.2    2      41

Zydarrenain Tyson          2         13          6.5    0      11

Caleb Johnson                3           5          1.7    1        7

Davian Wallace               1           1         1.0    0         1

Kadarian Johnson            1           1         1.0    0         1

Isaiah Lowe                    1           0          0.0    0        0

Joe Galay                       5        -15         -3.0    0        5

Team                             2         -9          -4.5    0      -4

                                PASSING

                                   C   A    I   Pct.       Yds.   TDs   LG

Brandon Stephens        74 137 3  .540      1394   13    78

Joe Galay                      5     9 1  .555         49     1    27

Josh Luna                     1     1  0 1.000        21     0    21

Miles Denson                1     3  0   .333        49     1    49

Garrett Phillips             0     1   0  .000          0      0     0

                             RECEIVING

                                  Rec.  Yds.  Avg.  TDs       LG

Shawn Brown                24   686   28.6   11        72

Miles Denson                 23   322   14.0    2         78

Caleb Johnson               15    159   10.6    1        25

Ja’Quez Davis                 9   204    22.7    1         38

Zydarrenain Tyson          6     112  18.6     0        60

Davion Wallace               1      21   21.0     0         21

Isaiah Lowe                    1        6    6.0     0          6       

O.J. Johnson                  1         3    3.0     0          3

Hue Pitts                        1        0     0.0    0          0

                           TEAM RUSHING

                               Att.   Yds.       Avg.    TDs      LG

Opponent                 406    2448       6.0      32       91

Greenville                 348    1908       5.5      26       62

                          TEAM PASSING

                                C   A     I   Pct.       Yds.  TDs    LG

Opponent                 95 175   3  .543      1367   12    57

Greenville                 81  151  4  .536      1513   15     78

                         TOTAL OFFENSE

                              Plays      Yds.        Avg.   TDs       LG

Opponent                 581       3815       423.9    44      91

Greenville                 499       3421       380.1    41      78

                   PUNTING

                                  Punts   Yds.    Avg.    BL    LG

Opponent                       27     982    36.3     0     53

Greenville                      30      933    31.1     1     4

                   SCORE BY QUARTERS

Opponent        83        102    70         85     -340

Greenville        53         94     61        83      -291

       Season results

Greenville 34, Henderson 18

Frisco Liberty 39, Greenville 20

Greenville 34, Mount Pleasant 14

Greenville 49, Corsicana 28

North Forney 57, Greenville 25

Greenville 47, Sulphur Springs 27

Royse City 56, Greenville 49

Ennis 56, Greenville 3

Lucas Lovejoy 45, Greenville 30

