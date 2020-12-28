The Greenville Lions’ superior speed helped them break a lot of big plays during the 2020 football season and earn their second straight trip to the playoffs.
The Lions, who finished at 4-5 for the season, averaged 32.3 points and 380.1 yards per game in 2020, up from the 2019 numbers posted by the 6-5 Lions, who averaged 31.7 points and 324 yards per game.
Four Lion runners broke loose for runs of 41 yards or longer.
Miles Denson, who played both running back and wide receiver, ran for a long gain of 62 yards, leading the Lions with 720 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns on 89 carries for a stellar average of 8.1 yards per carry.
Running back O.J. Johnson ran for a long gain of 55 yards as he averaged 5.2 yards per carry.
Quarterback Brandon Stephens ran for a long gain of 42 yards, rushing for 527 yards and eight TDs.
Running back Hue Pitts also rushed for a long gain of 41 yards and he averaged 5.2 yards per carry.
But most of the Lions’ big plays on offense were passes. Stephens, who threw for 1,394 yards and 13 TDs, averaged a stellar 18.8 yards per completion as six Lion wide receivers connected with Stephens, Joe Galay, Josh Luna and Denson for pass plays of 21 yards or longer. Galay, who backed up Stephens at quarterback, threw for a 49-yard completion, as did Denson on a halfback pass. Luna also threw for a 21-yard completion on a fake punt.
Shawn Brown led the Lion receivers with 24 catches for 686 yards and 11 TDs. He averaged 28.6 yards per catch, with a long gain of 72 yards.
Denson averaged 14.0 yards per catch with 23 catches for 322 yards, including a long gain of 78 yards.
Ja’Quez Davis averaged 22.7 yards per catch, including a long gain of 38 yards.
Zy Tyson averaged 18.6 yards per reception with a long gain of 60 yards.
Caleb Johnson, who missed a couple of games with an injury, managed a long gain of 25 yards.
Davion Wallace also caught a 21-yard completion on the fake punt pass from Luna as the Lions averaged 168.1 yards passing and 212 rushing compared to 2019’s norms of 119.0 yards passing and 204.9 rushing.
The Lions’ defensive allowance was up in 2020 as they dealt with missed practice time and games due to the COVID-19 pandemic and faced three top 10 teams in Ennis, North Forney and Lucas Lovejoy. The Lions gave up an average of 423.9 yards per game, compared to 344.5 in 2019.
Greenville Lions
2020 Football Season Stats
RUSHING
Att. Yds. Avg. TDs LG
Miles Denson 89 720 8.1 10 62
Brandon Stephens 117 527 4.5 8 42
O.J. Johnson 67 350 5.2 5 55
Hue Pitts 60 315 5.2 2 41
Zydarrenain Tyson 2 13 6.5 0 11
Caleb Johnson 3 5 1.7 1 7
Davian Wallace 1 1 1.0 0 1
Kadarian Johnson 1 1 1.0 0 1
Isaiah Lowe 1 0 0.0 0 0
Joe Galay 5 -15 -3.0 0 5
Team 2 -9 -4.5 0 -4
PASSING
C A I Pct. Yds. TDs LG
Brandon Stephens 74 137 3 .540 1394 13 78
Joe Galay 5 9 1 .555 49 1 27
Josh Luna 1 1 0 1.000 21 0 21
Miles Denson 1 3 0 .333 49 1 49
Garrett Phillips 0 1 0 .000 0 0 0
RECEIVING
Rec. Yds. Avg. TDs LG
Shawn Brown 24 686 28.6 11 72
Miles Denson 23 322 14.0 2 78
Caleb Johnson 15 159 10.6 1 25
Ja’Quez Davis 9 204 22.7 1 38
Zydarrenain Tyson 6 112 18.6 0 60
Davion Wallace 1 21 21.0 0 21
Isaiah Lowe 1 6 6.0 0 6
O.J. Johnson 1 3 3.0 0 3
Hue Pitts 1 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM RUSHING
Att. Yds. Avg. TDs LG
Opponent 406 2448 6.0 32 91
Greenville 348 1908 5.5 26 62
TEAM PASSING
C A I Pct. Yds. TDs LG
Opponent 95 175 3 .543 1367 12 57
Greenville 81 151 4 .536 1513 15 78
TOTAL OFFENSE
Plays Yds. Avg. TDs LG
Opponent 581 3815 423.9 44 91
Greenville 499 3421 380.1 41 78
PUNTING
Punts Yds. Avg. BL LG
Opponent 27 982 36.3 0 53
Greenville 30 933 31.1 1 4
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Opponent 83 102 70 85 -340
Greenville 53 94 61 83 -291
Season results
Greenville 34, Henderson 18
Frisco Liberty 39, Greenville 20
Greenville 34, Mount Pleasant 14
Greenville 49, Corsicana 28
North Forney 57, Greenville 25
Greenville 47, Sulphur Springs 27
Royse City 56, Greenville 49
Ennis 56, Greenville 3
Lucas Lovejoy 45, Greenville 30
