After surrendering 39 points and 525 yards in last week’s loss to Frisco Liberty, the Greenville Lions’ defense buckled down during Friday night’s game against Mount Pleasant.
The Lion defense limited Mount Pleasant to 253 yards, forced three turnovers, made some key stops on fourth down and gave up only one touchdown in a 34-14 Lion victory at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.
Greenville moved to 2-1 for the season heading into next week’s game at No. 1 state-ranked Ennis in the District 8-5A-II opener.
Mount Pleasant, a former district rival, dropped to 2-1.
“That was good,” said Lions coach Darren Duke. “We needed that over a good football team. It was physical and I thought we matched that. We didn’t just match it, I think we were more physical.”
The physical Lion defense limited Mount Pleasant to 185 yards rushing, 121 less than the Tigers’ season average in victories of 49-6 over Wylie East and 24-7 over Sherman.
Greenville’s defense also forced a fumble and two interceptions, converting the turnovers into 14 points.
“We challenged the kids,” Duke said of the defense. “I thought we had a good game plan and executed it.”
Duke said the Lions focused on tackling better in this game.
Greenville defender Jeremiah McCallum set up the Lions’ first touchdown in the opening quarter when he snatched a pitch-back in the air by the Tiger quarterback at the Lion 46 and returned the fumble to the Mount Pleasant 44. Miles Denson scored two plays later on a 37-yard run, using his 4.4 speed in the 40 to split two defenders on his race to the goal line.
Lion defensive back Kadarion Johnson set up another Greenville touchdown with an 85-yard interception return to the Mount Pleasant 5. After a facemask penalty was tacked on, the Lions scored on the next play with a 3-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brandon Stephens to wide receiver Shawn Brown.
Defensive back Kenton Anderson set the Lions up for another possible score when he returned an interception 44 yards to the Tiger 16. But the Lions got backed up by a holding penalty and missed a 29-yard field goal.
The Greenville offense, which finished with 298 total yards, drove 80 yards in eight plays, 49 yards in five plays and 69 yards in eight plays for touchdowns. Hue Pitts capped the 80-yard drive with a 40-yard touchdown run. Pitts led all rushers with 111 yards on just 13 carries. Stephens finished off the 49-yard drive with a 25-yard touchdown run. Stephens fired a 21-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Johnson for the game’s final touchdown in the fourth quarter. Stephens was 8-of-13 passing for 97 yards. Johnson caught three passes for 28 yards and Brown snagged four for 52 yards.
Mount Pleasant scored its first touchdown on defense when Anthony Jeffery took the football away from a Greenville running back in the end zone after the Lions were backed up to their own 1-yard line by a 53-yard punt.
Mount Pleasant’s offense mounted its only successful drive to start the second half, marching 61 yards in 12 runs, finishing on a 7-yard run by Edward Wilder, who wound up with 70 yards on 16 carries.
Duke said there are still some things the Lions need to improve on.
“Our kicking game was sloppy at times,” he said.
But he said the Lions felt like they had something to prove following last week’s loss and proved their toughness. They’ll need to be tough again when they hit the road for the first time against an Ennis team that has beaten Red Oak 52-21 and Waxahachie 38-0.
