The Greenville Lions honored their seniors and then blanked Royse City 2-0 at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium on Tuesday night to move into a tie for third place in the District 13-5A soccer standings.
The Lions and North Forney are tied for third place at 7-6 and are to meet on Friday at North Forney in the final game of the regular season. The winner will secure a playoff spot.
Royse City, which had been alone in third place, dropped to 6-6-1 and is now fifth. The Bulldogs need a win at 9-3-1 Forney to make it into the playoffs.
The Lions recognized 14 senior players, one senior athletic trainer and two senior filmer/stat keepers before the game.
Then they avenged a 2-0 loss at Royse City earlier this season with two second-half goals.
Nathan Yanez scored Greenville’s first goal, booting the ball in from about eight yards following a cross by Caleb Salazar.
Josue Salazar then put the Lions’ lead out of reach when he booted in a free kick with 1:18 left as the biggest home side of the season celebrated with the Lions.
Lion goalkeeper Greg Just registered the shutout with the help of his defense.
“That was a great game,” said Lions coach Chris James. “Royse City is always going to be a tough game because of who they are and where they are.”
The two I-30 rivals battled each other hard for every possession on the playing field. Players from both teams got knocked down at times.
Fans on both sides of the field were vocal and very much into what could be the last game between these two teams for a while. Royse City is moving up to Class 6A next season.
James said the Greenville fans “fired the boys up.”
He also said he was proud of the Lions.
“These guys come to work every single day at practice,” he said.
Royse City won the junior varsity game, 3-0.
The Greenville Lady Lions are to close out their season on Friday at home against North Forney.
Royse City, which is headed to the playoffs, blanked the Lady Lions for a second time, 8-0 on Tuesday in Royse City. Royse City is now 9-2-2 in district play while the Lady Lions are 0-13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.