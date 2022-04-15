Last year the Greenville Lions swept West Mesquite in District 13-5A baseball.
The Lions won the first game of a two-game series against the Wranglers, 11-7 on Monday at John Mason Field in Greenville. The game was moved up from Tuesday due to the threat of rain on Tuesday.
The two teams are to play again on Friday at West Mesquite, varsity only starting at 6 p.m.
The Greenville Lions led 2-0 after the first inning. West Mesquite went up 3-2 in the fourth but the Lions countered with four runs in the fourth and five in the fifth.
Caden Bowers got the Lions’ four-run rally in the fourth started with an RBI single. Jett Fifield followed with a single. Dawson Diggs beat out a bunt and the Lions scored a couple of runs on errors. Stone Galay also drove in a run with a single.
Jacson Cathey got the Lions rolling in the fifth with a double. Aaron Burnett reached on a bunt and Nate Holbrook drew a walk to load the bases for Bowers, who drove in two runs with another big hit. Brandt Downing reached on an infield hit. Fifield then drove in two runs with a double and Stone Galay also drove in a run with a single.
Brandt Downing and Joe Galay shared the pitching duties.
---
The Greenville Lady Lions lost their District 13-5A home softball game to district-leading Forney 11-0 on Monday. Their game was also moved up a day due to the weather.
“We played better than last week,” said Lady Lions coach Caitlyn Fowler.
Avery Wilkinson reached base a couple of times to lead the Lady Lions at the plate.
The Lady Lions are to resume district play at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at West Mesquite.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.