LANCASTER — It's fitting that the Greenville Lions claimed their first playoff win in soccer since 2007 in a stadium named for a former Greenville coach.
That's what happened on Friday night at Beverly D. Humphrey Tiger Stadium, where the Lions beat Red Oak 5-3 in overtime to win their first bi-district soccer title since beating Sulphur Springs 3-1 in 2007.
Humphrey broke into coaching at the Greenville Middle School in the 1980s and later coached the Greenville Lady Lions to four district high school track and field championships and two district volleyball titles before heading to Lancaster, where she has won a state-record 13 girls state track and field titles.
Caleb Salazar, named the Herald-Banner Athlete of the Week, scored three goals to lead the Lions, who also picked up single goals from Joshua Rojas and Brayan Robles.
The Lions, now 9-6-1 for the season, will advance to the area round to play 20-5-1 Whitehouse, which won its playoff game 3-2 in overtime over Dayton. The area game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Sam Parker Field in Mount Pleasant.
Red Oak, whose team included the leading scorer in the Metroplex, finished the season at 15-4-2.
Greenville coach Christopher James, who has coached most of these players since they were in the sixth grade, said he couldn't be prouder of this team and its first playoff win in 16 seasons.
"That's a long drought for as many soccer games that the Lions have played," he said. "This team will battle back. They don't give up. Tonight they played 100 minutes. I made very few substitutions. They wanted it. They wanted it bad."
The Lions battled back after giving up a goal in the first five minutes. Salazar scored the first of his three goals with 12:32 left in the first half off an assist by Rojas.
The 1-1 score stood until the second half. Salazar scored his second goal unassisted to put the Lions up 2-1 but Red Oak's Chris Deamon, the leading 5A scorer in the Metroplex, responded with a shot from 20 yards with 8:25 left in regulation. It was Deamon's 37th goal of the season.
The two teams went to two 10-minute overtime periods tied at 2-2.
Greenville outscored the Hawks 2-0 in the first overtime with an unassisted goal by Rojas and then Robles' goal that followed a long ball for an assist by Archer Odeneal, who was also a placekicker for the Lions' football team.
Salazar scored his third goal of the game with 6:47 left in the second overtime to give the Lions a commanding 5-2 lead.
Red Oak scored a final goal with 55 seconds left before the Lions celebrated their victory on the field with a trophy presentation by Lions Athletic Director Darren Duke. The Lions then went over next to the stands to share their victory with a large crowd of Lion fans who were very vocal.
James credited the Lion fans for their support, which has been growing late in the season.
"It says a lot for the Greenville soccer community," he said.
James also credited a Lion defense that limited Deamon to just one goal.
"That guy had a lot of goals," said James. "We're big on defense. We base a lot on our defense. That's the heart of our defense."
Leading the Lion defense was junior goalkeeper Dante Morales, who made some tough saves.
"He has made a ton of good ones this season," said James.
Whitehouse, the Lions' next opponent, won the District 15-5A title with a 12-1-1 record.
Whitehouse reached the third round of the 5A playoffs last season before falling 5-4 to Mount Pleasant in an overtime shootout.
