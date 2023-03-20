The Greenville Lions beat Princeton 4-2 in the regular season finale on Friday night to lock up third place in District 13-5A soccer and a playoff spot.
The Lions went 7-5 in district play to finish third behind 11-1 Lucas Lovejoy and 9-3 McKinney North.
The Lions are to open the bi-district playoffs at 7:15 p.m. on Friday at Beverly Humphrey Stadium in Lancaster against 15-3-2 Red Oak from District 14-5A.
Sherman took fourth place and the remaining playoff spot at 6-6.
Princeton, which needed to beat Greenville to reach the playoffs, finished fifth at 4-6-2.
Caleb Salazar scored two goals and had an assist to lead the Lions and also earn the Herald-Banner Athlete of the Week award.
Archer Odeneal scored the Lions’ first goal off an assist by Bryan Rodriguez.
Salazar scored the second goal unassisted and set up Rodriguez for the third goal.
Salazar scored the Lions’ final goal off an assist by Alexander Perez.
Greenville also reached reached the playoffs last year as the third-place team in District 13-5A.
“To go back to back with only six varsity players (returning from last year), that says a lot about this group,” said Lions coach Christopher James. “It’s a great feat. Nobody we play is going to be an easy opponent. Not in D-FW soccer.
“It’s hard to put into words how proud I am of them. I’ve coached most of these kids since since they were in the sixth grade. Getting to see them grow up, they’re like my kids.”
James first worked with many of the Lions as a sixth grade physical education teacher in Greenville.
---
The Greenville Lady Lions dropped their last District 13-5A game 9-0 at Princeton on Friday to finish district play with an 0-12 record.
Before the game, Lady Lions coach Chuck Malmros said the team would be missing some players due to spring break activities.
