EDGEWOOD — The Greenville Lions bounced back from a 3-1 loss to Wills Point on Thursday with a 4-0 victory over Mount Vernon on Friday at the Edgewood baseball tournament.
Lion pitcher Stone Galay blanked Mount Vernon on just one hit in seven innings. He walked two and struck out seven.
Miles Wiggins led the Lions at the plate with three hits and a run batted in. Daymien Bankston also pounded two hits, including a double, and scored two runs.
Wiggins also stole four bases while Bankston stole two as Greenville stole eight bases.
Galay and Bryce Samples also had hits and Samples drove in a run.
Mount Vernon beat the Lions 8-6 in a non-district game on Monday. The Lions committed six errors in that game but only one in the rematch.
The Lions then lost 5-4 to Athens in Greenville's second game of the tournament on Friday. Greenville led 4-0 after scoring four runs in the second inning. Athens rebounded with five runs in the fifth. Only one of the Hornets' runs was earned. The Lions made five errors in the game.
Galay went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in to lead the Lions at the plate. Gage Blue, Bankston and Wiggins also had hits.
Following the tournament, the Lions are scheduled to open District 13-5A play on Tuesday at McKinney North.
Edgewood baseball tournament
Friday's first game
Greenville 011 010 1 —4 7 1
Mount Vernon 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
WP: Stone Galay, 1 hit, 0 runs, 2 BBs, 7 Ks.
LP: Shipp, 4 hits, 2 runs, 2 ERs, 1 BB, 5 Ks in 3 IP.
Leading hitters
G: Stone Galay 1-4, Daymien Bankston 2-3, 2B, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Miles Wiggins 3-4, 1 RBI, 4 SBs; Bryce Samples 1-2, 1 rum, 1 RBI.
MV: Duncan 1-2.
Record: G 8-6.
Friday's second game
Athens 000 050 —5 4 0
Greenville 040 000 —4 5 5
WP: Woods, 5 hits, 4 runs, 1 ER, 4 BBs, 3 Ks; relieved by Gonzalez, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 BBs, 3 Ks.
LP: Daymien Bankston, 3 hits, 1 run, 1 ER, 4 BBs, 4 Ks; in relief of Diego Martinez, 1 hit, 4 runs, 0 ERs, 1 BB, 1 K.
Leading hitters
A: Runte 1-4, Woods 2-3, 2B; Gonzalez 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs.
G: Gage Blue 1-3, 1 RBI; Stone Galay 2-3, 2 RBIs; Daymien Bankston 1-3, Miles Wiggins 1-3.
Record: G 8-7.
