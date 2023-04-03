Greenville’s Lions claimed a dramatic 4-3 District 13-5A baseball victory over Melissa at home on Friday while the Lady Lions lost their district contest to McKinney North.
The Lions, who lost a 2-1 heartbreaker to Melissa on Tuesday, avenged that loss in dramatic fashion as Easton Slagle drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh inning for the game-winning run.
Brandt Downing, who went 3-for-3 at the plate, tied the game earlier in the inning with a single up the middle.
Slagle, who pitched the final inning, was the inning pitcher. He gave up one hit and one earned run while walking two.
Jett Fifield started on the mound for the Lions, allowing five hits, four walks and one earned run in six innings while striking out eight.
Fifield and Slagle also had hits for the Lions, who improved to 10-12 for the season and 1-5 in district play.
The Lions’ game scheduled for Tuesday at Frisco Liberty has been moved to Thursday, also at Frisco Liberty. The Lions also have a non-district game scheduled for Friday at former district rival Royse City.
The Lady Lions are still looking for their first District 13-5A softball victory after falling 15-0 to McKinney North. Greenville also lost to McKinney North by the same score at McKinney North on March 7.
The visiting Lady Bulldogs scored seven runs in the second, four in the third and five in the fourth to bring about the early ending.
Greenville was held hitless in the loss.
The Lady Lions are now 0-7 in district play. They are to play Lucas Lovejoy at home on Tuesday. Lovejoy beat the Lady Lions 17-2 at Lovejoy on March 9.
District 13-5A baseball
Melissa 110 000 1 —3 6 2
Greenville 000 110 2 —4 5 1
WP: Easton Slagle, 1 hit, 1 run, 1 ER, 2 BBs, O Ks in 1 IP; in relief of Jett Fifield, 5 hits, 2 runs, 1 ER, 4 BBs, 8 Ks in 6 IP.
LP: Jones, 2 hits, 3 runs, 3 ERs , 3 ERs, 6 BBs, 1 K in 2 2/3 IP; in relief of Owens, 3 hits, 1 run, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 Ks in 4 IP.
Leading hitters
M: Nicholson 2-3, Fugett 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Abel 2-3, 2B; Heinz 1-4.
G: Brandt Downing 3-3, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Jett Fifield 1-3, 1 RBI; Easton Slagle 1-3, 2 RBIs.
Record: G 10-12, 1-5.
Next game: Greenville at Frisco Liberty, Thursday.
District 13-5A softball
McKinney North 074 5 —14 14 0
Greenville 000 0 — 0 0 5
LP: Brookelyn Waldrop, 14 hits, 15 runs, 12 ERs, 0 BBs, 1 K.
Record: G 0-13, 0-7.
Next game: Lucas Lovejoy at Greenville, Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.