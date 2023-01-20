The Greenville Lions were leading by only three points when Micah Simpson went to the free throw line for a one-and-one opportunity with 20.84 seconds remaining.
Simpson missed the first free throw but rebounded his missed shot and drove in for a layup that helped the Lions win 48-45 on Tuesday night.
“Mike was telling us, ‘Coach, I only had two points,’” said Greenville coach Chris Williams. “But those were the biggest two points of the game.”
The win moved the Lions up into a tie for fourth place with McKinney North in the District 13-5A standings at 2-3.
Lucas Lovejoy, the team the Lions will play next on Friday at Lovejoy, leads the district race at 5-0. Melissa is second at 4-2 and Sherman ranks third at 3-2. Princeton and Denison are tied for sixth at 1-4.
Simpson’s basket put the Lions up 48-43. Jack Flannery answered with a basket for McKinney North but with only three seconds left on the clock.
The Lions missed out on another one-and-one opportunity with 1.31 left. McKinney North rebounded and called a timeout with 1.01 left.
The Bulldogs fired a long pass near midcourt but Greenville defender Kayden Edwards tied up the McKinney North receiver as the game ended.
Damon Jones hit four 3-pointers, including a key shot in the fourth quarter, to lead the Lions with 12 points.
“His confidence is rising,” Williams said of Jones. “He stepped up and came along and I’m proud of him.”
JaQualyn “Toodie” Davis, hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points. Anthony Johnson matched his jersey number with 10 points.
Flannery led McKinney North with 15 points and Tyler Lair tossed in 11.
“They are the most disciplined team I’ve played since Highland Park (former district opponent),” said Williams. “Our plan was to speed them up.”
Williams said the Lions also did a good job of rebounding and not giving the Bulldogs too many “second-chance” points.
McKinney North remained undefeated in the girls District 13-5A race with a 57-33 win over the Lady Lions. McKinney North is now 7-0 in district play. The Lady Lions are 0-7.
“They are a very well-coached team and they have three players that can consistently score points,” said Greenville coach Shannon Howard.
Ciara Harris led McKinney North with 17 points. Kaelyn Hamilton tossed in 11 and Rhyan Balous added 9.
Kacie Venters hit three 3-pointers to lead the Lady Lions with 9 points. Kynna Rhoden tossed in 8 and Chennia Sanders added 6.
The Lady Lions played without Kierra Baysinger. Howard said the Lady Lions missed the 5-11 senior, especially on rebounds.
The Lady Lions will also play at Lovejoy on Friday. Lovejoy ranks third in the district girls standings with a 4-3 record.
District 13-5A Girls Basketball
McKinney North 17 17 16 7 —57
Greenville 5 9 11 8 —33
MN: Rhyan Balous 9, Kaelyn Hamilton 11, Saliyah Head 6, Kylee Newborn 4, Ciara Harris 17, Ashley Himanen 4, Kaliyah Alexander 4, Tiyana Alexander 2.
G: Caroline Bowers 2, Aaniyah Venters 2, Cierra Baysinger 4, Jillian Dracos 2, Chennia Sanders 6, Kynna Rhoden 8, Kacie Venters 9.
Records: MN 21-6, 7-0; G 2-22, 0-7.
Next game: Greenville at Lucas Lovejoy, Friday.
District 13-5A boys basketball
McKinney North 16 6 6 15 —45
Greenville 8 11 18 11 —48
MN: Sean Agyapong 2, Ian Russell 9, Christian Smallwood 3, Tyler Lair 11, Lukas Ramming 5, Jack Flannery 15.
G: Xak Wylie 4, Micah Simpson 2, Hezakiah Anderson 4, Jaqualyn “Toodie” Davis 11, Kayden Edwards 5, Anthony Johnson 10, Damon Jones 12.
Records: MN 9-13, 2-3, G 11-13, 2-3.
Next game: Greenville at Lucas Lovejoy, Tuesday.
