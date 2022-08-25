Though they’d played 15 volleyball matches already this season, the Greenville Lady Lions were a little nervous before Tuesday’s non-district contest against Wills Point.
Why so nervous? It was their home opener and there was a big crowd in the Lions Den.
“They were all pretty nervous,” said Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels. “But they came out and showed them what they have.”
The Lady Lions won 25-23, 25-20, 25-12 to raise their season record to 10-6.
The Lady Lions were only two points away from losing the first set but Allie Johnson put away a kill to put the Lady Lions up 24-23 and then Wills Point netted a spike.
Greenville led by scores by 21-18 and 23-19 in the second set. Jaxey Walker’s kill put the Lady Lions at game point. Wills Point then netted another spike.
Greenville led comfortable through the third set, going up 10-3 behind the serving of Ashlee Robison and 19-6 behind the serving of Caroline Bowers. Sydney Walker also served an ace as the Lady Lions led 23-9. Jillian Dracos, a transfer from Cuero, ended it with a kill on match point.
Johnson and Sydney Walker led the Lady Lions with seven kills each. Dracos finished with five. Robison finished with four kills.
Sydney Walker served for seven aces, while Bowers had four and Robison three.
“The serving was really good,” said Sickels. “We were passing the ball a lot better on serve receive so that was the difference.”
Sydney Walker set for a team-high 12 assists, her younger sister Jaxey Walker set for seven and Bowers recorded five assists.
Jaxey Walker led the defense with 12 digs. Bowers and Sydney Walker both finished with eight digs. Robison and Lindsey Maner both added four digs.
Kristyn Dunn led Wills Point with five kills and Kenna Conner added four. Dunn and Jyllian Phillips led in digs with eight and Bailee Parmer and Mavery Salisbury both set for nine assists.
The Lady Lions will compete next in the Mesquite Horn tournament with three matches scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. They’ll take a break from the tournament with a home match on Friday against Wylie East.
---
Greenville Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy lost a recent home match to Yantis, 27-25, 17-25, 25-22, 25-10.
“The girls played hard and sported a sea of tie-dye at our first themed home game,” said PTAA coach Joella Summerlot.
Isabel Olguin led PTAA with 12 assists and six digs.
