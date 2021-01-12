The Greenville Lady Lions beat Paris 4-2 for the second time to claim their own Winter Classic soccer tournament on Saturday at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.
“I’m very proud,” said Lady Lions coach Chuck Malmros. “They did a great job.”
Isabella Ruelas and Caroline Bowers both scored twice in the championship game. Carolina Jasso assisted on two of the goals while Emily Ramirez and Mariah Rios both recorded assists.
The Lady Lions finished 3-1 in the tournament. They rebounded from a 2-1 loss to Caddo Mills in the opening game of the tournament to beat Paris 4-2 and then North Lamar 4-0. Rios and Ruelas both scored two goals in the two victories.
“We started moving the ball well,” said Malmros.
The Lady Lions, who are now 4-2 for the season, are scheduled to play again at home on Tuesday against Farmersville, starting with the junior varsity match at 5:30 p.m. followed by the varsity contest at 7:15.
The Greenville Lions lost 2-1 to Caddo Mills in the boys third place game. Davion Page scored both of Caddo Mills’ goals.
Jonathan Jaimes scored Greenville’s goal off an assist by Raul de la Cruz.
“We did some things well,” said Lions coach Chris James. “We’ve still got a long way to go. We’re trying to find the right mix...We’ve got some things to clean up.”
Greenville had beaten Caddo Mills 2-0 on Friday in tournament play.
The 3-3 Lions aren’t scheduled to play again until Jan. 19 at Tyler Legacy.
The Greenville junior varsity boys, who were competing in the varsity tournament, went 1-3 with a 2-0 win over Farmersville, plus losses of 3-1 to Community, 3-0 to Caddo Mills and 5-0 to Farmersville.
Terrell blanked Community 3-0 in the championship game of the boys tournament.
