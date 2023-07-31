The Greenville Lady Lions will begin their quest for another trip to the volleyball playoffs when they start practice on Tuesday.
Led by head coach Jenna Sickels, the Lady Lions have advanced to the playoffs in four of the past five seasons and finished with winning records in each of those seasons.
They’ll practice twice daily in the GHS gym for the next three days with sessions from 9 to 11:15 a.m. and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Their first preseason scrimmage is scheduled for Friday at Caddo Mills.
“I’m very excited about this season,” said Sickels. “I have a strong group of kids from the freshmen all the way up. We will compete very well this year.”
The Lady Lions went 21-18-2 last season, advancing to the playoffs with a fourth-place finish in District 13-5A.
They missed out on the playoffs in 2021 with a sixth-place finish though they wound up 23-16 for the season.
They went to the playoffs from 2018-2020, going 22-16, 28-15 and 17-6. The 2019 team won the district championship. The 2020 team finished second.
The Lady Lions lost some top players to graduation off last year’s team including Sydney Walker, who signed with Tyler Junior College, plus Katy Traylor and Madison Coyle.
But they return Ashlee Robison, Sunny Sickels, Jaxey Walker, Jillian Dracos, Caroline Bowers, Allie Johnson, Natalie Gibson and Trinity Washington.
Johnson ranked second on the team last year in kills with 192, while Robison was third with 181 and Dracos was fourth with 140. Gibson put away 104 kills and Jaxey Walker added 41.
Dracos led the Lady Lions last year in blocks with 48 and Gibson finished with 47.
Bowers, who normally plays libero, was the Lady Lions’ leader in digs with 433 in 2022. Johnson ranked third with 276, while Jaxey Walker recorded 233 and Robison managed 112.
Jaxey Walker was second in assists last year to her sister Sydney with 337. Bowers set for 59 assists and Johnson set for 34.
The Lady Lions will be preparing for another challenge in a district that includes nine-time state champion Lucas Lovejoy, plus McKinney North, Melissa, Princeton, Denison and Sherman. Lovejoy and McKinney North shared the district title last year after going 11-1 in district play. Melissa, which was 29-17 overall, finished third in 13-5A with an 8-4 mark. The Lady Lions went 6-7 in district play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.