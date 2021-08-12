The Greenville Lady Lions, who advanced three rounds in the Class 5A playoffs last season, are to start their 2021 volleyball season on Thursday in the Princeton tournament.
The Lady Lions have pool play matches scheduled against North Lamar, Van Alstyne and Bonham.
They scrimmaged at Caddo Mills and Princeton last week.
“We looked really good at all three levels this weekend,” said Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels. “We didn’t keep scores in the scrimmages, but we competed well.”
Sickels said they needed to make some adjustments in practice.
“But overall I was impressed with our level of play,” she said.
The Lady Lions went 17-6 last season, finishing second in the District 13-5A standings to Highland Park and then winning bi-district and area titles. They swept Cleburne 25-11, 25-17, 25-11 to win the bi-district title and whipped Huntsville 25-20, 25-20, 25-16 at area before falling in five sets to district rival North Forney in the regional quarterfinals.
“I’m really excited to kick off this season,” said Sickels. “The returning players have really stepped up this summer along with some kids that could potentially fill out our varsity roster this year. It’s been very competitive.”
Six players return from 2020 including Jenna Wade, Brooke Hutchings, Tisha Pradhan, Sydney Walker, Laney Himes and Allie Johnson.
Walker was named the district’s outstanding setter last season after leading the Lady Lions with 648 assists and 64 service aces. She also ranked third on the the team in digs (233), fourth in kills (95) and fifth in blocks (24).
Hutchings made the all-district first team in 2020. She led the Lady Lions in digs (295) and was second in kills (257).
Wade made the 13-5A second team in 2020.
The Lady Lions’ home opener is planned for Tuesday against former district rival Sulphur Springs.
Royse City opened the season on Tuesday with victories of 25-15, 25-19, 25-19 over Commerce and 25-13, 25-20, 25-17 over Caddo Mills.
Lone Oak won its opener over Winona, 25-20, 25-14, 25-14.
Quinlan Ford lost its two matches on Tuesday, 25-22, 25-16, 25-12 to Emory Rains and then 25-9, 25-11, 25-17 to Scurry-Rosser.
