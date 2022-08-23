After competing in two volleyball tournaments and playing a couple of non-district matches, the Greenville Lady Lions are to finally make their home debut on Tuesday.
They are to entertain Wills Point for non-district matches that are to start at 4:30 p.m. for the freshmen and junior varsity with the varsity to play at about 6 p.m.
The Lady Lions are 9-6 for the season after playing in the Wills Point tournament and in a non-district match against former rival Texas High of Texarkana.
“I’ve been pleased with the way the team is coming together,” said Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels. “They have fight in them and I’m excited to where that takes them this season.”
The Lady Lions lost to Community, 13-21, 21-18, 21-17, in tournament play and then to Texas High, 24-26, 25-22, 25-21, 25-19. They beat Carrollton Ranchview, 25-9, 25-18, and then lost 25-18, 21-25, 15-9 to Rains.
Sydney Walker, Allie Johnson and Jillian Dracos all put away five kills to lead the Lady Lions against Rains. Trinity Washington added three kills.
Sydney Walker and Jaxey Walker both set for nine assists and Caroline Bowers set for three assists.
Bowers, Johnson and Sydney Walker led the defense with 11 digs apiece. Jaxey Walker recorded 10 digs, Madison Coyle managed six and Natalie Gibson added four.
