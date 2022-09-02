The Greenville Lady Lions upped their season record to 13-9-2 with a 25-13, 25-20, 25-22 non-district volleyball home win over Commerce on Tuesday.
“They played really well tonight,” said Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels. “We tried some different rotations. They played like they’re supposed to play.”
Commerce is a young team, according to Lady Tiger coach Shelley Jones.
“We graduated eight seniors and we’re trying to figure out our rotations, our best fit,” said Jones.
Greenville led by scores of 9-4, 18-9 and 19-11 in the first set as Sydney Walker served for a string of points.
Walker also served up a 6-0 run to start the second set. Chelsey Chavez of Commerce produced a big kill and a couple of aces to help her team pull to within 24-20 but the Lady Lions took the set on the next point.
Commerce, now 4-12 for the season, had some rotation issues in the second set after getting up early by scores of 8-4 and 11-6.
Jillian Dracos served for a run as the Lady Lions tied the score at 12-12. The rest of the set stayed close as Dracos and Allie Johnson put away some big kills for the Lady Lions and Mattie Putman countered for Commerce. Dracos served for back to back aces as the Lady Lions went up 24-20 before putting the match away.
Johnson led the Lady Lions with six kills, while Ashlee Robison put away five, Natalie Gibson managed four and Katy Traylor and Sydney Walker both finished with three.
Dracos served for a team-high five aces and Sydney Walker added four.
Sydney Walker set for 12 assists and her sister Jaxey Walker set for six assists.
Libero Caroline Bowers led the Greenville defense in digs with 13, while Sydney Walker had eight, Jaxey Walker and Madison Coyle both had five.
Putman led Commerce with six kills to go with 10 digs. Kalese Anderson, Keke Reynolds and Jaida Harris all put away five kills. Rally Draughn set for 10 assists and Chavez set for seven. McClaine Clark led in digs with 10 and Draughn finished with six digs. Anderson also recorded four digs.
Commerce heads next to its Labor Day Smith tournament this week while the Lady Lions are to compete next at Prairiland on Friday.
Greenville also beat the Commerce junior varsity White team, 25-13, 25-21, and the Commerce JV Black team, 25-14, 25-18.
---
The Cumby Lady Trojans upped their season record to 8-1 with a 25-7, 25-6, 25-7 pasting of Clarksville.
Erin Morgan served for 11 aces to lead Cumby, which also collected 11 kills from Neely Hammon and three kills each from Ashlyn Hudson and Heather McCraw. Hudson served for six aces.
