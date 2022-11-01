The Greenville Lady Lions punched their ticket to the volleyball playoffs with back to back victories last week over Princeton.
Greenville outlasted Princeton 26-24, 25-21, 23-25, 24-26, 15-10 in the regular season finale and then spiked Princeton 19-25, 27-25, 25-20, 25-14 in a play-in match to earn the fourth playoff berth in District 13-5A.
“The girls fought hard and came up with two big wins last week to secure their playoff spot,” said Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels. “ I’m proud of the fight they had in them. They were on a mission and nothing was going to stop them.”
They’ll take on 40-3 Forney in a bi-district playoff match scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Richardson Berner. Forney won the District 14-5A title at 12-0 without dropping a set in district play.
Allie Johnson led the Lady Lions in kills with 13 in the second win over Princeton. Katy Traylor, Ashlee Robison and Sydney Walker all finished with seven kills.
Sydney Walker set for 24 assists and Jaxey set for nine assists.
Caroline Bowers led the defense with 29 digs. Sydney Walker recorded 25, Johnson tallied 24, Jaxey Walker had 17 and Madison Coyle managed 11 digs.
Forney and Greenville are former district rivals.
Royse City also made the bi-district playoffs in the Lady Bulldogs’ first season in Class 6A. They were to take on Sachse on Monday night at North Forney.
Wolfe City and Cumby advanced to the playoffs in Class 2A.
Wolfe City is to face Como-Pickton at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Paris High School.
Cumby is to play Sam Rayburn at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Commerce High School.
