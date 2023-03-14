Greenville’s Lady Lions are to resume District 13-5A softball play on Tuesday, while the Lions are to start District 13-5A baseball play the same day.
The Lady are to play at Melissa, with the junior varsity to start at 4:30 p.m., with the varsity to follow at about 6:15 p.m.
The Lions are to open district play at McKinney North with a junior varsity game slated for 4:30 p.m. and a varsity contest at 7:30 p.m.
The Lady Lions are 0-2 in district play following losses of 15-0 to McKinney North and 17-0 to Lucas Lovejoy. Sydney Walker and Ashlee Robinson drove in runs for the Lady Lions against Lovejoy.
The Lions are 9-7 for the season following a 7-4 win over host Edgewood on Saturday in the Edgewood tournament. Brandt Downing, the winning pitcher, and Bryce Samples both pounded two hits to lead the Lions and Kade Coles scored two runs.
