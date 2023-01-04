Weather Alert

The following message is transmitted at the request of the Texas Department of Public Safety. THIS IS A CHILD ABDUCTION ALERT ISSUED BY THE TEXAS AMBER ALERT NETWORK. THE CELINA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR ALEXIS VIDLER, WHITE, FEMALE, 17 YEARS OLD, 5 FEET, 5 INCHES, 138 POUNDS, BROWN HAIR, HAZEL EYES. THE SUSPECT IS DRIVING A BLACK 2022 MITSUBISHI MIRAGE, BEARING TX LICENSE PLATE NUMBER, R Y T, 5 1, 0 2. THE SUSPECT WAS LAST SEEN IN CELINA, TX. LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THIS CHILD TO BE IN GRAVE OR IMMEDIATE DANGER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE CELINA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 9 7 2, 3 8 2, 2 1 2 1. NEWS MEDIA POINT OF CONTACT IS CELINA POLICE DEPARTMENT, AT 9 7 2, 3 8 2, 2 1 2 1.