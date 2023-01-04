Ten teams, including the defending champion Paris Lady Wildcats are entered in the Greenville Lady Lions’ soccer tournament that starts on Thursday at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.
The tournament starts at 8 a.m. with Quinlan Ford against Hunt County rival Caddo Mills.
The Greenville Lady Lions have two teams in the tournament.
Other teams entered include Lakeview Centennial, two teams from Paris and two teams from Braswell and another team from Caddo Mills.
Paris beat Caddo Mills 2-1 in the championship game on goals by Eva Vogt and Ashley McGuire. Rylee Ringer scored for Caddo Mills on a corner kick.
North Forney beat Greenville 6-1 in the third-place game. Aidyn Camacho scored the goal for Greenville on a shot that bounced off a wall of North Forney defenders and into the net.
The teams competed in chilly, wet and foggy conditions last year and one of the Lady Lions’ games was postponed after the temperature dipped into the 20s.
The Greenville Lady Lions’ first scheduled game is at 10:40 a.m. Thursday against Lakeview Centennial. The Greenville Red Team is to play at noon against Braswell B.
Paris went 14-4-1 last season, advancing two rounds in the Class 4A playoffs.
Caddo Mills went 15-8-1 last year, advancing three rounds in the 4A playoffs before losing to eventual state champion Celina, which was led by Taylor Zdrojewski, who is now at Texas Tech.
The tournament is to continue through Saturday, with the championship game scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The Greenville Lions’ boys tournament is scheduled for next week.
Greenville Lady Lions
2023 Soccer Tournament
T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium
Thursday’s schedule
8 a.m. — Quinlan Ford vs. Caddo Mills
9:20 a.m. — Paris vs. Braswell
10:40 a.m. — Greenville vs. Lakeview Centennial
Noon — Greenville Red vs. Braswell B
1:20 p.m. — Caddo Mills 2 vs. Paris 2
2:40 p.m. — Paris vs. Lakeview Centennial
4 p.m. — Greenville vs. Caddo Mills
Friday’s schedule
8 a.m. — Greenville Red vs. Caddo Mills
9:20 a.m. — Paris 2 vs. Braswell
10:40 a.m. — Braswell B vs. Quinlan Ford
Noon — Paris vs. Caddo Mills
1:20 p.m. — Greenville Red vs. Paris
2:40 p.m. — Braswell B vs. Caddo Mills2
4 p.m. — Lakeview Centennial vs. Quinlan Ford
5:20 p.m. — Greenville vs. Braswell
