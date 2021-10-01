The Greenville Lady Lions reached the 20-win mark for the third time in four seasons with a 25-4, 25-21, 25-15 District 13-5A volleyball victory over West Mesquite on Tuesday night in the Lions Den.
The Lady Lions are now 20-11 for the season and 2-4 in district play. They currently rank sixth in the district standings behind 6-0 Highland Park, 5-1 North Forney, 4-2 Royse City, 4-2 Forney and 2-3 Crandall.
“We needed a reset,” said Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels. “It was a good reset for us. We’ve kind of been struggling through the first part of district but our district is tough. I expect us to do better through the second part of district.”
Greenville was in control most of the way in all three sets. The Lady Lions jumped out to a 9-1 lead in the first set and a 12-2 lead in the third set.
West Mesquite led the second set 16-13 but the Lady Lions outscored the Lady Wranglers 12-5 the rest of the set.
It was a team effort as Sickels substituted liberally.
“Everybody did get to play tonight,” she said. “It’s good to have games like that where everybody can get in and contribute.”
Jenna Wade and Brooke Hutchings dominated at the net for the Lady Lions with the sets from Sydney Walker. Wade put away a team-high 16 kills and Hutchings finished with 12. Tisha Pradhan and Allie Johnson added four kills each. Walker set for 23 assists. Laney Himes and Ashlee Robison both set for three assists.
Himes led the defense with 19 digs, while Hutchings finished with 15 digs, Walker had 11 and Tisha Pradhan and Wade added six digs each.
Walker served for five aces.
This match will be one of five straight home matches for the Lady Lions, who’ll also entertain Crandall and Forney next week in the Greenville gym and then the district leader Highland Park on Oct. 12.
West Mesquite dropped to 3-18 and 0-7.
